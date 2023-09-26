Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort, which fell into administration last month and continues to trade on a “business-as-usual basis”, has been brought to market by property agent Savills, which anticipates global interest.
Savills noted it was acting on the instructions of the joint administrators from accountancy firm EY in bringing the five-star hotel, golf and spa resort, at Bishopton near Glasgow, to market.
The hotel comprises 65 hotel guest rooms and suites, two lodges, an 18 hole golf course, a formal and informal restaurant, and additional leisure, conference and banqueting accommodation, Savills noted.
The property agent added: “Situated within a semi-rural location just 10km north of Glasgow International Airport, the hotel benefits from an attractive setting on the banks of the River Clyde in close vicinity to Loch Lomond.
READ MORE: This fine town has challenges but a great deal going for it
“Dating back to 1826, Mar Hall is formed within and around a category A listed Scottish baronial mansion house that was once home to the Earl of Mar. Trading as a five-star hotel, it hosts up to 90 weddings per annum, with income also generated by the gym, spa and golf course.”
Steven Fyfe, director in the hotel capital markets team at Savills Scotland, said: “Mar Hall provides a fantastic opportunity to acquire a popular five-star hotel in an excellent location free from brand or market affiliation.
"The property also offers great asset management potential with planning granted for a further 80 new bedrooms, across 20 luxury lodges within the grounds of the 97-hectare estate. Given the hotel’s stellar reputation, we anticipate a significant level of interest from a global pool of buyers.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: He can talk all he likes but nothing much will change
The administrators said in a statement last month: "On August 22, 2023, Andrew Dolliver, Kris Aspin and Luke Charleton of EY-Parthenon's turnaround and restructuring strategy team were appointed as joint administrators of Mar Estates Limited, trading as Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort.
"Located on a 240-acre woodland estate, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a five-star luxury hotel near Glasgow, employing 118 staff. The resort continues to trade on a business-as-usual basis. Existing bookings and gift vouchers remain valid.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here