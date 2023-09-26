The hotel comprises 65 hotel guest rooms and suites, two lodges, an 18 hole golf course, a formal and informal restaurant, and additional leisure, conference and banqueting accommodation, Savills noted.

The property agent added: “Situated within a semi-rural location just 10km north of Glasgow International Airport, the hotel benefits from an attractive setting on the banks of the River Clyde in close vicinity to Loch Lomond.

“Dating back to 1826, Mar Hall is formed within and around a category A listed Scottish baronial mansion house that was once home to the Earl of Mar. Trading as a five-star hotel, it hosts up to 90 weddings per annum, with income also generated by the gym, spa and golf course.”

Steven Fyfe, director in the hotel capital markets team at Savills Scotland, said: “Mar Hall provides a fantastic opportunity to acquire a popular five-star hotel in an excellent location free from brand or market affiliation.

"The property also offers great asset management potential with planning granted for a further 80 new bedrooms, across 20 luxury lodges within the grounds of the 97-hectare estate. Given the hotel’s stellar reputation, we anticipate a significant level of interest from a global pool of buyers.”

The administrators said in a statement last month: "On August 22, 2023, Andrew Dolliver, Kris Aspin and Luke Charleton of EY-Parthenon's turnaround and restructuring strategy team were appointed as joint administrators of Mar Estates Limited, trading as Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort.

"Located on a 240-acre woodland estate, Mar Hall Golf & Spa Resort is a five-star luxury hotel near Glasgow, employing 118 staff. The resort continues to trade on a business-as-usual basis. Existing bookings and gift vouchers remain valid.”