The event is open to all food & wine business operators, traders, retailers and hospitality sector specialists who wish to discover the latest food and wine trends and italian PDO/IGP products, and be inspired by the marriage between green living and the Italian way of life.

Participants to the Live In Manchester event will be treated to a showcase of Italian quality production during the B2B event, which will give them the exclusive opportunity to interact and get to know 11 Italian importing businesses.

Renowned Chef Maurizio Bocchi and Maurizio Cecco will make guest appearances as hosts of the cooking show segments - a spectacular occasion to witness the creation from scratch of an Italian recipe, starting form the choice of the products (kindly supplied by the participating businesses) down to the preparation, and tasting sample distribution.

La Verde Vita Campaign

The campaign sets out to showcase Italian Products as examples of the Value and quality that Italian agribusiness confers upon these products.

This value is highlighted not only by the rigorous standards relating to production methods, inspections and protected products, but also in the increase in value of Italian cultural heritage in the promotion of diversity, tradition and uniqueness of agricultural production, and in the maintenance of rural spaces - all of which leads to sustainability.

ITA- Italian Trade Agency

ITA - Italian Trade Agency is the Governmental agency that supports the business development of our companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy.

With a motivated and modern organization and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses. Using the most modern multi-channel promotion and communication tools, it acts to assert the excellence of Made in Italy in the world.

The London Office is responsible for operations across the United Kingdom and Ireland. It organizes numerous promotional initiatives for italian SMEs and to support Italian businesses in the United Kingdom, such as World Pasta Day, the “Real Italian Food and Wine” exhibition, the International Food and Drink Event (IFE), the “Natural & Organic Products Europe” fair, Imbibe, the “Speciality & Fine Food Fair” and the Workshop on Italian Agribusiness at Claridge’s Hotel in London (April 28th, 2023).

Giovanni Sacchi, Director of ITA London said: “The Italian Trade Agency is delighted to head to Manchester with “La Verde Vita” campaign, showcasing the importance that sustainability and tradition play in Italian Cuisine.

"Currently, Italy is the 2nd biggest exporter of organic products in the world: “Made in italy” organic products have registered an export value of 2.9 billion, with an increase of 159% over a decade-long period”

For more information, and to register your interest in participating, please contact the reservations team at foodwine.london@ice.it