Hearing Diagnostics
Hearing Diagnostics, a start-up based in Edinburgh, is piloting its new type of hearing test, which has been purpose-built to enable accurate testing of hearing loss in community-based settings.
Initial piloting of their technology commenced in March 2022 and many volunteers have since come forward to support the company evaluate their hearing test prototypes.
With the technology now approaching launch-status, the company continues to look for volunteers without hearing problems and those with hearing problems, to come forward and help the company to prove the effectiveness of its hearing test.
Volunteers—who will be unpaid—must be older than 18 years and able to attend testing in the central belt area of Scotland. Testing is conducted in Glasgow (centre, Milngavie & Bearsden), Edinburgh (various locations), and Fife (Dunfermline).
They can volunteer by calling 07780-132745 (Glasgow, Milngavie & Bearsden), 07500-289604 (Edinburgh & Fife) or email: participants@hdiags.co.uk and the company will confirm times and the location.
About 1 in 5 individuals aged 40+ have hearing loss. An estimated 86% of those with hearing loss in the UK are unaware of their hearing loss, putting these individuals at risk of suffering from the negative consequences of unmanaged hearing loss:
- Social isolation
- Depression and anxiety issues
- Job loss and economic hardship
- Cognitive decline: the risk of developing premature dementia is 5x higher without hearing aids.
Early detection and management of hearing loss is crucial to maintain wellbeing and quality of life, especially as we get older.
Hearing Diagnostics’ was founded with the mission to drive early hearing loss detection by making access to reliable hearing screening easy, cost-efficient, and convenient.
Phone: 07780-132745 (Glasgow, Milngavie & Bearsden) or 07500-289604 (Edinburgh & Fife)
Email: participants@hdiags.co.uk
