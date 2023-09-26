Mr Sunak last week diluted a series of Green targets, including moving a ban on petrol-only cars from 2030 to 2035, and a nine-year delay to phasing out fossil fuel boilers.

The PM insisted the measures would not affect the UK’s target to produce zero net carbon emissions by 2050, but he was widely criticised for the move, including by many Tories.

On Monday, Mr Golden wrote in a newspaper column that he understood the politics behind it, but it was still “regressive” and would damage the environment, economy and society.

“It drags Net Zero into the territory of culture wars,” he said.

Speaking in a Scottish Government-led debate on the climate emergency this afternoon, the North East MSP added: “Let me start by speaking plainly, I don't agree with the Prime Minister's decision to scale back Net Zero policies. If we are going to succeed in limiting the damage caused by climate change, we must be ambitious.

“The sort of ambition shown when the UK became the first major economy to set Net Zero in law. Seeing the pathway to that ambition watered down is deeply disappointing. “

Mr Golden also criticised the FIrst Minister and SNP for failing to hit green targets for many years, and for failing to improve recycling and reuse of materials for a circular economy. Asked by Net Zero cabinet secretary Màiri McAllan how he would be voting later, Mr Golden said she would have to wait and see.

However he earlier gave an interview to ITV Representing Border, in which he said he could not support the Tory party’s amendment for the debate.

The Scottish Government motion condemns the UK Government for an “unforgivable betrayal of current and future generations”.

The Tory amendment would replace the criticism with praise for the UK Government’s action.

Asked on ITV if he could support his party’s amendment, Mr Golden said: “I won’t, and it’s an unfortunate situation for me because I have supported every amendment and motion of my party, and indeed enforced the rules as chief whip under Ruth Davidson as well.”

Asked how he felt about his first rebellion, he said: “I feel incredibly sad. It’s disappointing.”

However he did not say if he planned to vote against the Tories or abstain.