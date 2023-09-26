Savile Row Master Tailor Kathryn Sargent is expanding her business into Scotland with next month's opening of a new studio in Edinburgh's Howe Street.
The shop will offer both bespoke and crafted made-to-measure services, as well as complimentary accessories, under the day-to-day guidance of head cutter Alistair Nimmo. Born in Stirling, Mr Nimmo worked with Ms Sargent over a number of years and holds a Savile Row Bespoke Diploma.
Ms Sargent made history as the first and only female Master Tailor to have her own shop on Savile Row in 2016. Prior to that she was the first and only woman in Savile Row history to become head cutter while working at Gieves & Hawkes.
"As well as wanting to extend Savile Row tailoring to Scottish clientele; we noticed a number of our existing clients, particularly from USA and Europe, were travelling through Scotland on business and leisure trips and requesting tailored outfits and fittings for their trips, so bringing Kathryn Sargent Bespoke Tailoring to Scotland is the next natural step for the brand," she said.
"I have always been inspired by the heritage of Scotland - its colours, textures, fabrics, and landscapes - and ever since starting my business I have had a Kathryn Sargent Harris Tweed specially woven in the Outer Hebrides.
"To mark the opening of the new atelier in Edinburgh we are creating two new colourways of Kathryn Sargent Harris Tweed designs in green and blue, in addition to the original brown design. We will also offer a broad selection of tartans and can help and explain the nuances and specific protocols of Scottish dress and, if customers are interested, advise on clan tartans."
Ms Sargent is a board member of the Savile Row Bespoke Association, which refers to a set of tailoring quality standards rather than a geographical location. A Master Tailor is one trained in all elements of suit making and cutting and has progressed to establish a business in their name.
Mr Nimmo said he is proud to be heading up the Scottish arm of the business as it's a natural fit with his personal heritage and professional passion for Scottish dress.
"As well as our numerous contacts with craftspeople and specialists in Scotland who will be supporting the business in terms of supply and manufacturing, we have tried where possible to support the local economy with the fit-out of Howe Street," he added.
"These include local tradespeople and artisans, such as signwriter Thomas Paints, Glasgow-based textiles company Timorous Beasties who have hand printed our wonderful fitting room curtain, and fine artist Laura Gill has created a beautiful new artwork capturing Edinburgh in her unique style especially for our new location.”
