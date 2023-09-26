Meikle Toir, which means “the big pursuit”, debuts with a core range – comprising The Original, The Sherry One, The Chinquapin One and small-batch release The Turbo 2023 Edition – spanning 2,500 bottles in total. It represents the fruits of a peated campaign that Mr Walker and his team have been running since 2018.

Using mainland peat from St Fergus, the peated production runs for around six weeks per year, producing around 100,000 litres of alcohol annually.

READ MORE: Whisky: Billy Walker sees distillery hit £20m turnover mark

All Meikle Toir expressions were subject to a lengthy fermentation time of 160 hours, nearly triple the industry average, which GlenAllachie said adds a fruity, ester-rich character to the subsequent whisky.

And the label design features a hand-drawn illustration by Scottish artist Iain McIntosh, which depicts the rugged terrain surrounding the distillery, including the peak of Ben Rinnes. The “earthy” colour palette was chosen to hint at the whisky’s smoky flavour profile.

A series of tastings are being held in retail stores and invite-only evenings this week, culminating with an appearance of Meikle Toir at The Whisky Exchange Show in London at the weekend.

Mr Walker, who celebrated 50 years in the industry in 2022, said: “This incredibly exciting launch is a key milestone for us all at The GlenAllachie. Five years in the making, it represents the culmination of our endeavours since we took over the reins at the distillery. Our intention has always been to release a peated single malt, and this is no surprise to those who have followed our journey from the start.

READ MORE: Irn-Bru keeps prices keen to help struggling Scots

“Every element of the production process was carefully considered to ensure our vision was met. It’s not about accelerating the journey; it’s about expanding the experience. One of the key decisions was to significantly extend the fermentation period to 160 hours, creating thick, ester-rich distillate. Another was to use mainland peat, which delivers a more oaky style of smoke. These choices, along with the use of quality oak casks, are all factors steering us in our pursuit of peated perfection.”

Meikle Toir was unveiled shortly after The GlenAllachie reported that annual sales had reached more than £20 million for the first time, amid “booming” interest in its malts in the Far East.

Mr Walker’s journey in the whisky trade began after he gained a degree in chemistry at the University of Glasgow, and included spells with major names such as Ballantine’s, Inver House, and Burn Stewart before going his own way with the purchase of the BenRiach Distillery in Speyside in 2002.

Between then and the eventual sale of the BenRiach Distillery Company in 2016, Mr Walker had acquired two further distilleries, GlenDronach in the Highlands in 2008, and Glenglassaugh of Speyside in 2013.