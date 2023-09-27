Energy companies have been given the green light to begin drilling in the controversial Rosebank oil field off the coast of Shetland.
Development and production consent for operations to begin in the field - the largest untapped repository of fossil fuel in UK waters - has been granted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).
The NSTA said consent has been given by the oil and gas regulator to owners Equinor and Ithaca Energy, following the acceptance of the Environmental Statement.
Environmental campaigners including Greta Thunberg had voiced strong opposition to the development.
The drilling of Rosebank was also opposed by Nicola Sturgeon, though her successor Humza Yousaf has not been so vocal.
READ MORE: Poll finds Scots in favour of more drilling in the North Sea
The Rosebank field lies north-west of Shetland and contains up to 350 million barrels of oil.
Equinor, the Norwegian firm behind the project, say the field could produce 69,000 barrels of oil per day – about 8 per cent of the UK’s projected daily output between 2026 and 2030 – and could also produce 44 million cubic feet of gas every day.
An NSTA spokesperson said: “We have today approved the Rosebank Field Development Plan which allows the owners to proceed with their project.
“The FDP is awarded in accordance with our published guidance and taking net zero considerations into account throughout the project’s lifecycle.”
READ MORE: Humza Yousaf urged to 'get off the fence' and oppose Rosebank oil plan
Decisions on oil and gas exploration and licensing remain reserved to the UK Government.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here