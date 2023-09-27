An all-trades contractor has gone into administration as a result of inflationary cost pressures, with all 16 staff made redundant.
Blair Nimmo and Geoff Jacobs of Interpath Advisory have been appointed joint administrators of Logie Glazing and Building Services.
Based in Dundee, the company operated as a specialist glazing and general building business providing extensions, conversions, insurance-related contracts, general building works or sub-contracting work to main contractors. Incorporated in 2006, it worked for both private and public sector clients across Angus, Fife and neighbouring areas.
Administrators said Logie has recently suffered from the effects of cost inflation prevalent across the construction secto, leading to pressure on profit margins and cash.
Though the director sought to identify alternative sources of finance, no solution was obtained to resolve the company’s constrained cash position. Unable to continue trading, the director took the decision to appoint administrators.
“Logie Glazing was a very well-established business, which, like many in the sector and despite the director’s best efforts, was unable to withstand what continues to be a very challenging trading environment," said Mr Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory.
Mr Jacobs added: “As a matter of priority, we will be providing support to those employees who have been made redundant, including providing them with the information required to make claims from the Redundancy Payments Service. Any parties who have an interest in the company’s business and assets should contact the administrators as soon as possible.”
Consent granted for drilling in controversial Rosebank oil field
Energy companies have been given the green light to begin drilling in the controversial Rosebank oil field off the coast of Shetland. Development and production consent for operations to begin in the field - the largest untapped repository of fossil fuel in UK waters - has been granted by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).
Irn-Bru keeps prices keen to help struggling Scots
AG Barr kept prices keen as it turned in a strong first-half performance to remain on track to lift profits during its current year, despite the vagaries of the Scottish weather. The Irn-Bru maker said it decided to not pass on the full impact of cost inflation to trade customers as consumers continue to struggle with the cost of living crisis.
The strategy paid off as the company highlighted strong trading across the group, which now includes energy drinks, cocktail mixers, and oat milk, as profits and revenue surged in the six months to July 30.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here