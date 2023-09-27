Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli, who has been charged with alleged sexual offences against women, has said he hopes to set up a home food delivery service.
The 54-year-old has posted on social media about plans to launch a new business in the Greater Glasgow area, calling it a "modest wee" delivery service of curries to customers' doors.
He added that a percentage of the profits would go to a charity and asked his Instagram followers to suggest recipients.
As first revealed in The Herald last month, Kohli was arrested in connection with "non-recent" allegations of sexual offences and Police Scotland said a report had been sent to the procurator fiscal.
He is expected to appear at court later this year.
On Instagram, where he has a modest 9000 followers, he posted: “I’m thinking about possibly starting a modest wee home delivery food service.
"A few curries every few weeks. Are we up for this? H xxx".
Kohli made his name on reality television shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity MasterChef and appeared on The One Show.
He added in his Instagram post that he would give part of the profits to a food bank or other charities, adding: "I’d like those charities to be suggested by you guys."
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences.
“He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date.
"A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”
Kohli worked extensively at the BBC, directing the children’s science TV show It’ll Never Work, working as a reporter for BBC Radio Scotland, working on BBC Radio 4 and on Children in Need.
He also wrote and starred in the Channel 4 sitcom Meet the Magoons and was a judge for the Man Booker prize and published his own book, Indian Takeaway, in 2008.
In 2009 Kohli opened VDeep, a curry and craft beer restaurant, in Leith, but it closed less than a year later.
Kohli was a board member of the National Theatre of Scotland and has hosted the BritAsia TV Music Awards on three occasions.
