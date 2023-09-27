Aldi has revealed it is looking for two sites in Scotland as part of its “priority locations” search.
Both sites are on the south side of Glasgow, at Clarkston and Cathcart.
Aldi, which describes itself as Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket group, said it is planning to invest £1.4 billion in new stores over the next two years.
In its annual trading update, Aldi said it had attracted around one million extra customers in the past 12 months with a “new generation of savvy shoppers turning their back on traditional, full-priced supermarkets”.
Aldi opened its one thousandth store earlier this month, and says it is committed to a long-term target of 1,500 stores in the UK, “meaning it is on the hunt for more locations across the UK”.
The supermarket group said: “Aldi is searching for freehold town-centre, edge-of-centre, and retail park sites suitable for property development. The sites should be able to accommodate a 20,000 sq foot store with around 100 parking spaces. Ideally the location will be near a main road with good visibility and access.”
Aldi will also be investing in the development of new and expanded distribution centres, including its new distribution centre in Leicestershire.
Richard Thornton, communications director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to make our great value groceries accessible to all, and to do that we need more stores, particularly in towns and areas that don’t have an Aldi already.
“The areas we’ve identified in our latest list are places where there is demand for stores and we are committed to continue investing until we can bring our quality products and unbeatable prices to as many people as possible.”
The supermarket group has listed its priority locations as: • London - Kensington and Hackney • South West – Penzance and Bath • South East – Maidenhead and Worthing • North West – Warrington and Bramhall • North East – Newcastle Upon Tyne and South Shields • East Midlands – Nottingham and Derby • West Midlands – Birmingham and Warwick • East of England – Cambridge and Brentwood • Yorkshire and the Humber – Harrogate and York • Wales – Cardiff and Chepstow • Scotland – Clarkston and Cathcart
