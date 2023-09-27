Humza Yousaf has branded the controversial actor Laurence Fox a “vile Neanderthal” over comments made about a female journalist.
The thespian turned right-wing pundit was suspended by GB News on Wednesday morning after he made a series of remarks during an appearance on Dan Wootton’s show about Ava Evans the political correspondent for online news site Joe, including asking: “Who would want to shag that?”
The reporter shared a clip of the comments on social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, with the caption: “Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me?”
She said the footage made her feel “physically sick”.
Laurence Fox just did a whole speech on GB News on why men apparently won’t shag me ? pic.twitter.com/XoQD0DUQVm— Ava-Santina (@AvaSantina) September 26, 2023
Mr Yousaf shared Ms Evan’s tweet, writing: “What a vile Neanderthal @LozzaFox is, and an example of bystander behaviour enabling such misogyny from the presenter.
“I’m so sorry @AvaSantina had to listen to this.
“It is why men have to step up and challenge misogynistic abuse wherever we see it. Pleased Ofcom investigating.”
Within 10 minutes, Mr Fox had responded, saying: “The feeling is entirely mutual, you vile Neanderthal.”
His post included a clip of Mr Yousaf speaking at Holyrood while justice secretary, pointing out that the majority of those in powerful positions in Scotland were white.
Mr Fox also defended his comments about Ms Evans, claiming they were an exercise of his “free speech”.
“I stand by every word of what I said."
GB News said on Wednesday morning in a statement on X, formerly Twitter: “GB News has formally suspended Laurence Fox while we continue our investigation into comments he made on the channel last night.
“Mr Fox’s suspension is effective immediately and he has been taken off air. We will be apologising formally to Ms Evans today.”
Reacting to Mr Fox’s remarks, Ms Evans told Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine show that she was “really hurt” and “shocked” that the segment was broadcast following her saying that she would “rather be judged or asked” about her work than body.
She also said: “Do you know this is the sort of talk that you worry that men have about you when you’re not in the room. There is always sort of a worry in the back of your mind which is: ‘Are people actually interested in what I’m saying or what I’m doing?’
“Or are they just looking at me… physically and I think that that clip proves that there are some men who are.”
The Tory party deputy chairman Lee Anderson, as well as fellow MPs Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg and Esther McVey all host shows on GB News.
In a statement to the PA News agency, an Ofcom spokesperson said: “We can confirm we’ve received a number of complaints about comments made by Laurence Fox on GB News last night.
“We are assessing these complaints against our broadcast rules and will publish the outcome as quickly as possible.”
