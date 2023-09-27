A 66-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

The 20-year-old male cyclist was also taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be checked over and later discharged.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1037 of Tuesday, 27 September, 2023.”