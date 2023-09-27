A pedestrian is in critical condition in hospital following a serious collision with a cyclist in Edinburgh. 

Emergency services were called to reports of the collision on Horse Wynd around 10.40am on Tuesday morning.

A 66-year-old female pedestrian was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, where medical staff describe her condition as critical.

The 20-year-old male cyclist was also taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to be checked over and later discharged.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward. 

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed what happened to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1037 of Tuesday, 27 September, 2023.”