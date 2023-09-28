Brought to you by
Beginning the process to join Peel Ports isn’t just about filling in an application form
It’s about taking the first steps in an exciting career journey. One where your talents will be rewarded and your enthusiasm appreciated and encouraged. Here’s what those first steps entail:
As one of the largest Port Operators in the UK we have a large variety of equipment, some being among the most advanced in the world, which you would be able to work on. Whether you are an apprentice looking to get your foot in the door, or an experienced candidate looking for a new challenge, Peel Ports offers you the chance to develop your skills whilst working in a fast-paced, challenging environment.
The equipment at our Ports is essential to what we do, and joining us as an engineer you will be part of a team enabling us to provide world class services to our customers. You will be responsible for ensuring our state of the art equipment is always available to keep our Ports running as safely and efficiently as possible
We succeed through collaboration.
We operate as one, working together to achieve our common goals.
We’re an inclusive team where everyone’s welcome, looking out for one another and making a positive difference together every day.
We build on trust, we do things sustainably.
Trust is the foundation on which we build relationships with colleagues, customers and communities. We do and deliver what we say, every day, taking pride in the fact we can be relied upon to act responsibly.
People are our greatest asset. They keep the UK’s supply chain moving every day and without them, we can’t succeed.
Peel Ports Group is more than just a place to work. Due to the diversity of what we do, working here provides a truly matchless working environment where bright futures and lasting careers are built.
Thousands of skilled people from different backgrounds make up the Peel Ports team across our sites in the UK and Ireland. Whatever the strength of our people individually, we know we’ll always accomplish more together.
If you’re looking for an exciting future and are interested in a company that’s growing and changing, then you’ve come to the right place. Your journey begins here.
