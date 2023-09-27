The Government would then “ensuring sufficient savings” to replace it, she said.

Ministers will also reallocate £30m intended to help close the attainment gap as part of a money-shuffling exercise to cover the cost.

Set up during the last parliament, Redress Scotland offers payouts of up to £100,000 for victims of abuse in a care setting.

Ms Gilruth told Holyrood’s education committee there would be “no detriment” to either scheme as budgets were rearranged.

The GMB and Unite unions suspended strike action after the deal was offered last week in order to ballot their members.

However Unison members were ahead with a three-day walkout starting on Tuesday this week, closing many schools across Scotland.

Unison will also ballot its members on the deal, but has recommended the offer be rejected.

In order to find the cash for the deal, the Government will reallocate £30m of Pupil Equity Fund (Pef) cash next year so it aligns with the school year, as opposed to the financial year.

Ms Gilruth, who is not involved in the negotiations on the pay deal, said: “£30 million of resource is going to be re-profiled from 2024/25 from the Local Government Attainment Grant – formerly Pef – that will simply align the funding with the academic year and planned spending by schools as opposed to the financial year.

“The important point in all of this is that there won’t be any detriment to levels of funding available at school level.

“I’ve been very clear on that in terms of my responsibilities, so it won’t impact on the availability of funding at local level, it’s a re-profiling that has been, as I understand it, part of the decision-making around the current offer on the table.”

Responding to a report in the Daily Record that councils had “raided” the £7m intended for Redress Scotland, Ms Gilruth said: “As I understand it… councils will be able to profile their planned £7 million contribution to the redress scheme in 2024/25.

“They will still have to maintain their agreed overall contribution of £100 million, with the Scottish Government ensuring sufficient saving is available in the interim.

“As such, the decision will not have a detrimental impact on the operation of the scheme.”

Strikes by Unison members continued in 24 council areas for a second day today, with many staff protesting outside Holyrood at lunchtime.