Millions of pounds earmarked as compensation for survivors of historic abuse will be used to help fund a pay deal for non-teaching school staff, the Education Secretary has confirmed.
Jenny Gilruth told MSPs councils would be able to “re-profile” their £7m contribution to the Redress Scotland scheme next year as part of the £80m settlement.
The Government would then “ensuring sufficient savings” to replace it, she said.
Ministers will also reallocate £30m intended to help close the attainment gap as part of a money-shuffling exercise to cover the cost.
Set up during the last parliament, Redress Scotland offers payouts of up to £100,000 for victims of abuse in a care setting.
Ms Gilruth told Holyrood’s education committee there would be “no detriment” to either scheme as budgets were rearranged.
The GMB and Unite unions suspended strike action after the deal was offered last week in order to ballot their members.
However Unison members were ahead with a three-day walkout starting on Tuesday this week, closing many schools across Scotland.
Unison will also ballot its members on the deal, but has recommended the offer be rejected.
In order to find the cash for the deal, the Government will reallocate £30m of Pupil Equity Fund (Pef) cash next year so it aligns with the school year, as opposed to the financial year.
Ms Gilruth, who is not involved in the negotiations on the pay deal, said: “£30 million of resource is going to be re-profiled from 2024/25 from the Local Government Attainment Grant – formerly Pef – that will simply align the funding with the academic year and planned spending by schools as opposed to the financial year.
“The important point in all of this is that there won’t be any detriment to levels of funding available at school level.
“I’ve been very clear on that in terms of my responsibilities, so it won’t impact on the availability of funding at local level, it’s a re-profiling that has been, as I understand it, part of the decision-making around the current offer on the table.”
Responding to a report in the Daily Record that councils had “raided” the £7m intended for Redress Scotland, Ms Gilruth said: “As I understand it… councils will be able to profile their planned £7 million contribution to the redress scheme in 2024/25.
“They will still have to maintain their agreed overall contribution of £100 million, with the Scottish Government ensuring sufficient saving is available in the interim.
“As such, the decision will not have a detrimental impact on the operation of the scheme.”
Strikes by Unison members continued in 24 council areas for a second day today, with many staff protesting outside Holyrood at lunchtime.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel