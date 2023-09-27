But they indicated Elfingrove could return in the next few years, saying: "It isn't goodbye, it's see you later".

A statement from organisers Itison said: "Today, we’re sharing the new that for this Christmas coming, we’re putting Elfingrove on ice.

"Last year, 120.000 of you amazing people joined us on the UK’s biggest ice rink at Elfingrove, set against the spectacular backdrop of Kelvingrove Art Galleries.

"Since 2019, we’ve made huge infrastructure investments, developed our event and seen so many of you come and spend the most magical time of the year with us.

"It’s amazing to see our vision come to life, and set the bar for a Glasgow Christmas experience that rivals the likes of Rockefeller Centre in New York."

The statement continued: "However, large-scale temporary events like Elfingrove, by their nature, require huge levels of investment. Like so many other businesses, we have been hit by inflation and skyrocketing prices across the supply chain.

"When planning the feasibility of this years event, these price hikes would have required substantial ticket price increases and we weren’t comfortable passing these increases on to our customers.

"So, as a result, we have decided to put this years show on ice while we work on an even more magical new event that will elevate Glasgow Christmas in future."

Organisers Itison thanked people for their support throughout the years.

They said: "From our first year in the Art Galleries to last year’s epic ice rink and Skate Side Dining, we’ve loved every magical minute. It’s not goodbye; it’s see you later."

People have been told to keep their eyes peeled for a "drive-in announcement" soon, and encouraged to book tickets to GlasGLOW, the Halloween event in Glasgow's botanic gardens.

