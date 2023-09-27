Makers of the eight-part series say The Firm has echoes of Suits, the glossy, fast-paced American drama in which the Duchess of Sussex, then plain Meghan Markle, made her name as an actor.

According to the programme notes, The Firm "provides a captivating insight into the inner workings of a high-profile and extremely high-pressured law firm, akin to a real-life version of hit US legal drama Suits – with the Manhattan setting swapped for Glasgow".

The Firm follows Mr Anwar during the busiest year of his career, representing the family of Sheku Bayoh at the public inquiry into his death, as well as the Scottish Covid Bereaved at both the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry and the UK Covid-19 Inquiry.

The series is produced by STV Studios for BBC Scotland. It follows the success of other fly-on-the-wall documentaries, including the Glasgow-set Inside Central Station, and Island Crossings, which catches up with ferry operator Caledonian MacBrayne and its passengers as another year of sailings begins.