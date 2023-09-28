In the 2019 study, which is backed by the Scottish Government agency NatureScot 642 out of 6413 animals and plants that were assessed as potentially being at risk were found to be at threat of extinction.

It can be revealed that in 2023, that rose to 764 under threat of extinction after 7508 were categorised as possibly being at risk.

They included Scotland's Atlantic salmon whose numbers have declined since 2010 and have been classed as 'endangered' for the fist time by the study.

According to Scottish Government data, an salmon assessment for the 2022 fishing season classified over half of assessed rivers or groups of rivers (101 out of 173) as being in poor conservation status.

Last year the Scottish Government launched a Atlantic wild salmon stategy to ensure the protection and recover of the fish.

Also on the list is the natterjack toad which is restricted to a few places in Dumfriesshire and has become Scotland's rarest amphibian.

The toad, characterised by a yellow stripe running along its back and its loud and distinctive mating call hae been found on the sand dunes and merse (saltmarshes) along the north coast of the Solway Firth.

They are protected in the UK under the Wildlife and Countryside Act, 1981, and across Europe under the Habitat Regulations, 2010.

Sea trout are also included amongst the list of those that are now classed as being under threat of extinction and has been classed as 'vulnerable'.

According to Scottish Government data, total rod catch of sea trout declined over much of the period since 1952, when records began. The 2021 total rod catch was the lowest on record and 77% of the previous five-year average.

Two types of beetle have also been discovered to be at risk.

Bisnius scoticus is a rare beetle species found at only a handful of sites near the summits of mountains in the Scottish highlands. The survey believes it is is likely to have been threatened by climate change.

Aploderus caelatus and Deliphrum tectum is a species associated with the dung of grazing animals. Experts say the key pressure here appears to be the use of veterinary drugs such as Avermectins, in the treatment of livestock for internal parasites. These pass out in the animal’s dung, where they are persistent and are toxic to many dung invertebrates.

Also on the list is the European eel which has been classed as 'critically endangered' and the common whitefish classified as 'endangered'.

Despite efforts to save Scotland's natural heritage, and tackle climate change there has been no change in the proportion of species that are being threatened with extinction since the State of Nature's last analysis in 2019 One in nine species, including kittiwakes and wildcats, remain at risk according to State of Nature which is credited with giving the clearest picture to date of the status of species across land and sea.

A spokesman for the wildlife charity RSPB Scotland said: "There has been no improvement. We know that we are very nature depleted as a country from historical changes. There has been more effort to get species recovery, and restoration projects but we are still in a position where one in nine [species] are at risk with massive declines in some species."

The study warned the risk of extinction among some groups, such as vertebrates, is much higher at more than a third (36.5%).

The most notable declines were with familiar birds such as swifts, curlews and lapwings which have declined by more than 60%. Kestrels have declined by more than 70%.

Between 1986 and 2019, the abundance of 11 annually monitored Scottish breeding seabird species fell by 49%.

The results predate the ongoing outbreak of Avian flu.

In the last ten years alone, 172 (43%) out of 407 closely monitored species have shown "strong or moderate declines".

The analysis found a 47% decline since 1970 in the distribution of flowering plant species and a 62% decline in bryophytes, such as mosses, liverworts and hornworts, with climate change said to be hitting the latter.

The researchers said there has been a 57% decline in lichen species since 1970.

The systematic monitoring, the results of which are published periodically, began with the monitoring of a total of 407 species in 1994. The report said the abundance of those species had since declined on average by 15%.

The researchers note that while some of the monitored species have increased in population, in the last decade alone, 43% have declined.

Certain species of moths, including rosy minor, satyr pug, and grey mountain carpet have declined in population by more than 90%.

Jim Foster, conservation director at Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, said: “The state of Scotland’s nature should be of vital importance to all of us. Animals such as frogs, toads, newts, snakes and lizards are a fundamental part of our natural and cultural heritage, but like many of the other species and habitats covered in this report, they are increasingly under pressure from factors such as land-use and climate change.

"This report shows that it is possible for conservation projects to recover species populations, and how important it is that we scale up our efforts to reverse nature declines.”

Biodiversity minister Lorna Slater said the analysis should "leave no one in any doubt about the damaging impact of our rapidly changing climate on Scotland’s precious plants and animals".

She added: “This crisis affects everyone – we all depend on biodiversity for food, clean water, fibres and medicines. It can also help prevent flooding, and contributes to our health and wellbeing. It is the best chance we have to adapt to climate change and ensure we can continue to enjoy nature’s benefits “The Scottish Government is already taking urgent action, for example through our £65 million Nature Restoration Fund and our £250 million peatland restoration programme.

“Scotland’s Biodiversity Strategy sets out our goal to be nature positive – halting biodiversity loss by 2030 and reversing declines by 2045. Right now, we’re consulting on the first 5-year Delivery Plan to implement this strategy – along with proposals for new targets for nature restoration that could be put into law, in line with those for climate change.

“Restoring Scotland’s nature creates so many great opportunities for everyone. Communities, businesses, environmental organisations and decision-makers alike, must all work together to reverse biodiversity decline and protect our natural environment for future generations.”