A Highland road bridge is to remain closed to vehicles for another two months after it was struck by a car.
The Bridge of Dalva, on the A939 Nairn to Grantown Road at Dava, remains closed to all traffic after it was struck on Friday, September 15.
Highland Council's structures team has carried out inspections to ascertain the extent of damage and the necessary repairs.
They have found that, in addition to the section of parapet that has collapsed into the river, adjacent lengths of parapet and spandrel wall are unstable and will need to be carefully dismantled and rebuilt.
The Council is currently drawing up a specification and drawing for the repairs, as well as speaking to potentially interested Contractors.
It estimates that the bridge will potentially be shut for a further 10 weeks, allowing time to appoint and mobilise a contractor, and carry out the works.
Drivers are being advised to use alternative routes.
