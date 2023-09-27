First Minister Humza Yousaf was not present due to being unwell, while Nicola Sturgeon also missed the meeting due to a prior engagement.

It is understood to be the first time an SNP MSP has been voted out of the parliamentary group at Holyrood by their peers.

A spokesperson for the SNP Holyrood Group said: "At a meeting this evening, a proposal was carried to suspend Fergus Ewing from the SNP Holyrood Group for a period of one week."



Mr Ewing, the MSP for Inverness and Nairn, is among the longest serving MSPs and one of the few remaining from the first cohort elected in 1999.

He was represented by one of Scotland’s most senior lawyers John Campbell KC at tonight's disciplinary hearing.

Party leaders moved to suspend Mr Ewing for a week over a series of rebellions that culminated in him voting to support a Conservative motion of no confidence in circular economy minister Lorna Slater, who is also co-leader of the Scottish Greens.

Mr Campbell was counsel to the inquiry into the overspend on the Scottish Parliament building, among a series of other prominent cases.

SNP MSPs needed to vote by a two thirds majority for any member to have the whip withdrawn.

Mr Ewing this month won MSP of the year at Holyrood magazine’s annual political awards.

In June he voted that he had no confidence in Ms Slater following her handling of the government's planned deposit return scheme which was hit by a number of delays before being put on hold until the UK Government bring forward a similar initiative.

This month he rebelled against the government in a vote over calls for a 12-month delay to a short-term lets licensing scheme.

He has also criticised gender reforms, a lack of progress on dualling the A9 fishing controls and plans, now axed, for highly protected marine areas.

He has called for a fresh SNP vote on the power-sharing Bute House agreement with the Scottish Greens, whom he described as extremists and "wine bar revolutionaries".

It is understood the argument in his defence at the meeting was that he has been standing up for the interests of his constituents so should be spared any punishment.

Mr Ewing is unlikely to stop his newfound rebellious streak despite the punishment and although parts of the SNP group, closer to the Greens, are angry and frustrated with him, he also maintains support among others.

Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf’s main rival for the SNP leadership, said the party should be “extraordinarily careful” about suspending Mr Ewing. She said that Highland communities believed he spoke for them.

Michelle Thomson, the MSP for Falkirk East, who was Ms Forbes’s campaign manager, separately suggested that suspending Mr Ewing would be an “unwise and unnecessary” move that would damage Yousaf’s leadership.

Mr Ewing's suspension comes as an SNP MP has told how she believes she was the victim of “group bullying” by her party colleagues at Westminster, claiming she suffered panic attacks as a result.

Lisa Cameron claimed she was shunned by other SNP MPs at Westminster after challenging the support given to former chief whip Patrick Grady, who was suspended from the House of Commons and apologised in parliament after being found to have acted inappropriately towards a party staffer.

Ms Cameron, the MP for East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow, spoke out in the midst of a selection contest as the SNP chooses its candidate to fight the seat at the next general election.

She indicated that if she was not chosen as the candidate, she could quit immediately and trigger a by-election.

She said she would consider her position in the wake of the selection contest, due to be decided on October 12. “Basically, the SNP gave me panic attacks,” she told the Daily Mail.