The rural hamlet, famous for its bird-watching nature reserve, boasts speeds of 409Mb per second - 100Mb faster than the runner-up Monmouth in Wales, which recorded typical speeds of 271Mb

Western Scotland was also named the UK’s fastest broadband region, with its average speeds of 110Mb, nearly nine times as fast as its slowest – the 13Mb rates experienced by families living in the Isles of Scilly

However, Scotland is also home to the slowest broadband area, with residents of the villahe of Halkirk receiving average speeds of just 2.8Mbps – well below the UK average of around 69Mbps.

Canterbury was been named the UK city with the slowest broadband, according to new analysis by internet speed comparison site Broadband Genie.

The Kent city was named ahead of Ripon in North Yorkshire, Chester, Carlisle and Worcester after a study of more than 265,000 consumer internet speed tests.

Overall, 32 cities across the UK werefound to fall below the average speed threshold. According to the figures, the average speed in Canterbury is just over 34Mbps.

Belfast was the city with fastest broadband, averaging 152Mbps, and came ahead of Portsmouth, Milton Keynes, Derry and Plymouth.

Broadband Genie is urging the public to use an online speed test to check their broadband speed and take action if it is below their needs.

Alex Tofts, broadband expert at the comparison site, said: “No broadband customer should accept a sub-par service, least of all in a year when we have seen record price increases in the industry.

“Most of Britain’s biggest providers sign up to Ofcom’s Broadband Speeds Code of Practice. This means they have to be clear about the speeds you should expect at your address, including a guaranteed minimum they must keep above.

“Speed tests are a useful tool for regularly monitoring the performance you are receiving. If they are falling short of what has been promised, contact your provider and raise the issue.

“It’s worth bearing in mind that poor broadband speeds can also be influenced by factors outside your provider’s control, so make sure you check these first. Poor home wiring or a poorly positioned or faulty router could be dragging your wifi down.

“Residents in the slowest towns and cities may also be suffering unnecessarily, with faster speeds available in their area if they switch.

“If you are out of contract and looking to upgrade your broadband, do a quick comparison online to see the best deals on offer. You may even end up paying less for a better and faster service.”