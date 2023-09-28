A prime retail site set for renovation into a boutique hotel and hospitality hub has been put up for sale.
Property consultancy JLL has launched 109-112 Princes Street, Edinburgh – the former Debenhams department store - to the market on behalf of Legal & General. The property has planning and change os use consents for redevelopment into an upscale hotel of up to 210 rooms over nine floors.
With prominent prime frontage on Edinburgh’s most recognisable thoroughfare, the hotel has the potential to benefit from foot traffic levels in excess of 400,000 pedestrians per week.
The redevelopment plans include a rooftop bar and restaurant with uninterrupted views over Princes Street Gardens and on to Edinburgh Castle, as well as a café and wine bar on the lower levels. Proposals also include an urban spa and wellness facility.
Closed for good during the pandemic, the former Debenhams flagship received planning permission for redevelopment in June 2021. The £50 million project was scheduled to begin in 2022 with completion expected in 2024.
“Edinburgh is the UK’s best performing hotel market and one of the most sought after in Europe, having enjoyed sustained growth in average room rates and revenue per available room over recent years," said Kerr Young, head of UK national hotel transactions at JLL.
“109 Princes Street provides an outstanding hotel development opportunity. We have worked with our clients over recent years to optimise the design and density of the proposed scheme, and we anticipate an exceptional level of interest from a variety of owner operators, developers and investors from across the globe.”
Once complete, the property is expectedto achieve a BREEAM rating of "excellent" and the Carbon Reduction Gold Standard.
