With prominent prime frontage on Edinburgh’s most recognisable thoroughfare, the hotel has the potential to benefit from foot traffic levels in excess of 400,000 pedestrians per week.

The redevelopment plans include a rooftop bar and restaurant with uninterrupted views over Princes Street Gardens and on to Edinburgh Castle, as well as a café and wine bar on the lower levels. Proposals also include an urban spa and wellness facility.

Closed for good during the pandemic, the former Debenhams flagship received planning permission for redevelopment in June 2021. The £50 million project was scheduled to begin in 2022 with completion expected in 2024.

“Edinburgh is the UK’s best performing hotel market and one of the most sought after in Europe, having enjoyed sustained growth in average room rates and revenue per available room over recent years," said Kerr Young, head of UK national hotel transactions at JLL.

“109 Princes Street provides an outstanding hotel development opportunity. We have worked with our clients over recent years to optimise the design and density of the proposed scheme, and we anticipate an exceptional level of interest from a variety of owner operators, developers and investors from across the globe.”

Once complete, the property is expectedto achieve a BREEAM rating of "excellent" and the Carbon Reduction Gold Standard.

Glasgow tech company Neuranics secures £1.9m from investors

A tech company based in Glasgow that develops tiny, wearable sensors to detect magnetic fields generated by the organs of the body has raised almost £2 million in funding. Neuranics has secured the £1.9m investment in a funding round led by Edinburgh-based venture capital firm, Par Equity.

XPRIZE to set up first European hub at University of Glasgow

Glasgow is to become the European hub for XPRIZE, an initiative that aims to help solve some of the world's most pressing challenges such as climate change and food shortages through competitive rivalry. The University of Glasgow's Mazumdar Shaw Advanced Research Centre (ARC) will become home to XPRIZE Europe.