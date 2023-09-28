In last year’s initial budget, the government cut £6.6m from spending on Scotland’s arts and culture sector.

But in February, ahead of the final budget process, the then finance secretary John Swinney reversed the slash, saying arts and culture were important to the “wellbeing of our society.”

However, in an update to the committee, Creative Scotland said the money had “not been included in the Autumn Budget Revisions, and the cut is being reinstated.”

They said this had been confirmed in writing by the Cabinet Secretary for Culture, Angus Robertson, in a letter to their Chief Executive earlier this month.

Creative Scotland said they would be able to use National Lottery reserves to make up the shortfall, but warned that if the drop in budget was sustained they would be forced to “pass them on to the sector.”

Iain Munro the Chief Executive of Creative Scotland told MSPs the loss represented roughly 10% of their budget.

He said the use of the reserves would mean the 119 regularly funded organisations would see no impact from the decision in the short term.

“But I think it'd be worth noting the effects of the news of this will deepen the concern that exists within the sector.

“It will add to the the concerns about confidence and forward planning which is so critical to enable the the cultural sector to function, to have such a significant in year adjustment.

“If we hadn't been in the position or being able to allocate our national lottery reserves, the cut would have been passed on, as I say, at 40%.

“And it would have inevitably seen the tipping point for, another estimate, probably up to half of the current regularly funded organisations.”

Mr Munro told the MSPs that even with their use of reserves, at least a third of the current regularly funded organisations were "so financially fragile as to be at risk in this next six month period."

He said that could mean 900 jobs, 12,000 artist employment opportunities and the loss of audiences of 1.4 million.

"That's even on a standstill basis, the problem has not gone away," he said.

"It will be amplified if the reductions continue into next year, where if the £6.6 million wasn't available and was applied, the numbers go up enormously.

"So the estimate is that based on current information and financial information and the fragility that we understand, around half of the current regularly funded organisations would be at risk that would lead to 2,000 job losses, it would lead to 26,000 lost opportunities for artist employment, and it would see nearly three and a half million of lost audiences as a result."

When the cut was first touted in the draft budget last year, Mr Munro told the committee the sector was facing a “perfect storm” because of drop in funding and increased costs.

Francesca Hegyi, the Chief Exectuive of the Edinburgh International Festival disagreed with that description.

“A storm is a one off event, it gathers, it unleashes, and then it dissipates,” she told the committee.

“What we're seeing, in our case, is 15 years of standstill funding, which has led to a 41% reduction in the value of public funding.

“That's not a storm, that's a climate.”

“I think what we are experiencing is a culmination, and a coexistence of a series of circumstances that we know about, which relates to inflation, which relates to interest rates that relate to the cost of living crisis, that work that we're living through.

“But it's also a consequence of a series of choices that government has made over the last 15 years not to invest in culture.”

She warned that the cuts to her organisation’s budget was stopping them being able to plan with international partners.

“And so the, the impact of that is not just financial, it's not just planning, it's actually about reputation, and it's about credibility, and it's about Scotland's place in the world, because we are losing credibility, and we have lost our international reputation for culture.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat culture spokesperson Neil Alexander described the cut as “cultural vandalism from Angus Robertson and the SNP.”

He added: “No one in the arts and culture sector should trust a word that comes out of SNP ministers’ mouths. They have given this money with one hand, secured the positive press and then snatched it away with the other.”