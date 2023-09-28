An Ayr landmark ravaged by a devastating fire appears to have already been consigned to the history books as it has been omitted from a new edition of Monopoly.
Ayr Station Hotel does not feature on the new Ayr version of the popular board game, released just days after the blaze ripped through the historic building and caused major disruption in the coastal town.
The game's localised board highlights a number of locations players are encouraged to "discover" around Ayr, including Culzean Castle, Carnegie Library, Wallace Tower, Burns Cottage, Brig o'Doon and Ayr United FC.
Also among the "iconic" places listed are the Grain Exchange, Wallace Allan, Prestwick Golf Club, Ayr Central, and Glasgow Prestwick Airport.
Ayr Railway Station itself gets a mention in the classic railway spot but, in a game known for its hotels, Ayr Station Hotel is notable in its absence.
Built in the Victorian era and designed by notable Scottish engineer Andrew Galloway, in its heyday it was thought of as one of Scotland's grandest places to stay.
Once the pride of the town, the opulent old building fell on hard times in the 1960s as tourism dried up, and in 2013 it closed for good.
The hotel was derelict when a fire broke out on Monday evening (September 25), engulfing the century-year-old building's spire in flames.
Firefighters battled through the night to extinguish the blaze, with 13 appliances sent to the scene at the fire's height.
The incident caused significant disruption in the town, with central roads closed and all trains through the station cancelled.
Three teenage boys, two aged 13 and one 17, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.
It was called a "tragic" day for Ayr and for historic buildings in Scotland, with heritage groups calling for it not to be demolished.
"It is one of the most fiercely debated and scrutinised buildings in the town," said a spokesperson for Save Britain's Heritage.
The future of Ayr Station Hotel is uncertain, but sadly it seems it is already being erased.
Read more: Ayr Station Hotel: Why hasn't historic building been saved?
Announcing Ayr Monopoly as the "perfect Christmas gift" the company's marketing said: "Discover some of the finest sites and attractions from around the historic coastal town of Ayr in this beautiful new edition of Monopoly.
"Ayr has a distinguished past and a fascinating, vibrant community featuring a number of interesting sites.
"Whether you’re a local or just visiting, Ayr has plenty to offer, and you’ll find all of its highlights are up for grabs.
"So roll your dice, bankrupt your opponents and claim Ayr for your very own!"
Ayr Monopoly has a recommended retail price of £34.99 and is currently available on Amazon for £24.98.
It joins a number of Monopoly editions inclduing Monopoly Glasgow, Monopoly Edinburgh, Monopoly Stirling and a Monopoly Scotland special edition.
Read more: Ayr Station Hotel fire: Third teenager arrested after historic building blaze
