The demand comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak pushed key climate commitments further into the future – including the ban on sale of new petrol and diesel cars across the UK and requirements to replace gas boilers in England.

Humza Yousaf has insisted that the Scottish Government will not change its strategy over heat in buildings, with final plans due to be set out soon.

But SNP Net Zero Secretary, Mairi McAllan, has warned that her new climate change plan, due to be published in November, could be delayed by the moved by the PM.

Scotland has a legal 2045 net zero target, five years ahead of the UK-wide 2050 date.

MSPs have also committed to cutting 75% of 1990 level emissions by 2030. Scotland cut pollution by around 50% between 1990 and 2020, meaning that same level of progress is needed again this decade.

In a letter to UK Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove, Ms McAllan and Wales' climate change minister, Julie James, have highlighted the weakness of current arrangements for working with the devolved nations.

The letter calls for greater UK collaboration in agreeing the pathway towards the UK's legally-binding net zero targets.

Ms McAllan and Ms James have called for the four nations summit to be chaired by the independent Climate Change Committee, which acts as a statutory adviser to all four nations.

The letter points out the “disappointment” at the PM’s intervention last week, claiming “the UK Government is significantly changing course on key net zero commitments”.

The two ministers point to the “far-reaching implications” of the Prime Minister rowing back on commitments, adding that the changes “will impact progress in delivering net zero and have profoundly negative implications for the environment and economy across the UK and further affect the UK’s international reputation”.

The letter adds: “There was no prior engagement with the devolved governments.

“Given that delivery of the climate ambitions of the four nations of the UK are intrinsically linked, this is deeply unsatisfactory.”

The letter states that “almost a week later, it is hugely frustrating that the UK Government has not provided the level of detail required by such significant announcements”.

It adds: “We would urge you to provide this immediately to enable devolved governments to fully assess the implications.

“Regarding Scotland, the Scottish Government will separately be writing to the UK Government shortly, in more detail, setting out areas in which progress urgently needs to be clarified.”

The letter warns that “delivering progress on net zero requires urgent action and higher ambition from the UK Government on issues reserved to Westminster to complement the action taken under devolved powers”.

It adds: “The Climate Change Committee has been clear that action by the UK Government is important for delivery of climate change targets around the UK, just as action in Scotland and Wales is crucial to UK targets.

“Since last week’s process shows the weakness of current arrangements, we are now urging you to establish a new, mutually respectful partnership, with the aim of developing an agreed four-nation approach to net zero in a collaborative manner.

“We therefore invite you to commit, in the first instance, to a high-level summit for a four-nation approach and to agree with us that our statutory advisers, the independent Climate Change Committee, be invited to chair the summit.”

The UK Government has been contacted for comment.