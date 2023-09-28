The baker amused judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond with her showstopper bake of a Scottish beaver, named Norman.

Gazing at the cartoonish chocolate concoction presented before her, Prue said: "Tell us about your beaver."

The remark set the whole Bake Off tent giggling. And the hilarity perhaps distracted from her bake, which was described as "bone dry" by the judges.

Fortunately the Scot was spared from being eliminated in the first episode.

Who is Nicky on The Great British Bake Off 2023?





A retired cabin crew member, Nicky is originally from Dundee. Her surname has not been released by Channel 4.

The 52-year-old now lives in Shropshire, where she enjoys volunteering with a pet therapy charity.

Before Bake Off aired, she said: "I never let myself believe that it might actually happen, in case my amazing dream was well and truly shattered.

"Then when the phone rang and I was told the news I couldn’t believe that dreams really can come true and can become the most amazing reality.

“It was a massive ‘pinch me’ moment that still doesn’t seem real.”

Nicky describes her baking as "like a pair of comfy old slippers; little traditional bakes that evoke fond memories".

Baking reminds her of her gran's kitchen table where, as a little girl, she would roll out pastries and decorate cakes.

Her favourite bakes are still pastries, she said, but she also loves making breads and fun birthday cakes for her niece and grandchildren.

Nicky joins a host of Scottish contestants who have appeared on the hugely popular show. In 2022, viewers were treated to two Scots: Kevin Flynn, a music teacher from Lanarkshire, and James Dewar, a nuclear scientist from Glasgow.

Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh appeared in series 11 of Bake Off in 2020, and became the youngest ever winner of the show.

He has since released two cookbooks and has created a bakery range with the Royal Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh.

Other Scots who have appeared on the show include series three finalist James Morton, Scone-born Michael Chakraverty, Flora Shedden from Perth, and Marie Campbell from Auchterarder.

The Great British Bake Off airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.