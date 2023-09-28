A Scottish woman has joined 12 amateur bakers battling it out to be named champion of The Great British Bake Off 2023.
Nicky has already made an impression on the first episode of the fourteenth series of the hit Channel 4 show.
The baker amused judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood and hosts Noel Fielding and Alison Hammond with her showstopper bake of a Scottish beaver, named Norman.
Gazing at the cartoonish chocolate concoction presented before her, Prue said: "Tell us about your beaver."
The remark set the whole Bake Off tent giggling. And the hilarity perhaps distracted from her bake, which was described as "bone dry" by the judges.
Fortunately the Scot was spared from being eliminated in the first episode.
Who is Nicky on The Great British Bake Off 2023?
A retired cabin crew member, Nicky is originally from Dundee. Her surname has not been released by Channel 4.
The 52-year-old now lives in Shropshire, where she enjoys volunteering with a pet therapy charity.
Before Bake Off aired, she said: "I never let myself believe that it might actually happen, in case my amazing dream was well and truly shattered.
"Then when the phone rang and I was told the news I couldn’t believe that dreams really can come true and can become the most amazing reality.
“It was a massive ‘pinch me’ moment that still doesn’t seem real.”
Nicky describes her baking as "like a pair of comfy old slippers; little traditional bakes that evoke fond memories".
Baking reminds her of her gran's kitchen table where, as a little girl, she would roll out pastries and decorate cakes.
Her favourite bakes are still pastries, she said, but she also loves making breads and fun birthday cakes for her niece and grandchildren.
Nicky joins a host of Scottish contestants who have appeared on the hugely popular show. In 2022, viewers were treated to two Scots: Kevin Flynn, a music teacher from Lanarkshire, and James Dewar, a nuclear scientist from Glasgow.
Read more: Who was the first person eliminated from The Great British Bake Off?
Peter Sawkins from Edinburgh appeared in series 11 of Bake Off in 2020, and became the youngest ever winner of the show.
He has since released two cookbooks and has created a bakery range with the Royal Botanic Gardens of Edinburgh.
Other Scots who have appeared on the show include series three finalist James Morton, Scone-born Michael Chakraverty, Flora Shedden from Perth, and Marie Campbell from Auchterarder.
The Great British Bake Off airs every Tuesday at 8pm on Channel 4.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here