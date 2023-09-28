Police Scotland is preparing to sell another 30 buildings amid warnings chiefs could end up overspending this year’s budget by as much as £19 million.
The Scottish Police Authority heard on Thursday that the force’s financial position has worsened over the last few months despite efforts to cut back on expenditure such as overtime spend.
Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor informed members that outline proposals had been prepared to offload more of Police Scotland’s ageing estate as a means to make savings.
She said the proposals have already been approved by a committee and detailed plans are now being drawn up to commence the sale.
Ms Taylor said she understands public anxiety around the closure of police buildings but described the move as “necessary” to maintain standards of service.
READ MORE: Police appeal after 'multiple' thefts of jewellery and cash in Portree
She said: “We understand community concerns around closing police buildings.
“But it’s important to underline that as we consolidate our estate, we now have over 60 co-locations with partners providing more sustainable, modern, safer workspaces for our people.”
Ms Taylor went on to insist co-location schemes had worked well in areas of Scotland such as the north east, Perthshire, the Forth Valley and Ayrshire.
“This approach will continue to play an important part in ensuring policing in Scotland is sustainable,” she added.
A written report before the SPA summarising the committee meeting where the sale was approved suggested one area set to see changes is North Lanarkshire.
The paper said: “Proposals to rationalise and improve the Police Scotland estate in several areas were considered and members were supportive of the plans. Assurance was provided that all internal and external consultation and engagement will be completed.
“Members approved the progression of plans to enter a co-location partnership as part of a multi-agency community hub in North Lanarkshire.
“An assurance was provided that this co-location is aligned to the Police Scotland estates strategy, however members asked that work on a national long-term plan for estates continue at pace, and this plan should be used to contextualise any future proposals.”
Earlier in her verbal report to the SPA on Thursday, Ms Taylor set out other efforts her top team is making to reduce costs.
“We are rigorously managing overtime spend,” she said. “Very senior officers are scrutinising overtime costs and taking action to reduce spend.
“We are reviewing our senior officer command structures and we are reviewing our support services to ensure our structures are as lean as possible.
“We are taking action to build capacity and reduce demand so that we continue to respond to the public by prioritising issues which present the greatest threat.”
Ms Taylor said one example of this ongoing work is a project being piloted in the north east to provide what she termed as a “proportionate” response to reported crimes.
“The pilot will enable local officers to focus on crimes that have proportionate lines of inquiry and by so doing they can give more time to local priorities,” she said.
Ms Taylor went on to insist people should continue reporting crimes to Police Scotland as normal and all reports will be assessed according to criteria to determine their response.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here