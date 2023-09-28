Whistleblowers claimed that a limit to the number of times registers were being checked throughout the school day was a danger for pupils going missing.

They further accused senior management of strike breaking after staff, Interim Chief Education Officer for East Dunbartonshire Council, were deployed to carry out admin tasks to replace striking workers.

The local authority, however, said that risk assessments had been undertaken and senior leaders were merely in school for "support".

A spokesman for the education union NASUWT said members had raised concerns about health and safety matters and these had been flagged with the council.

It is understood local representatives for the EIS had raised similar issues and the teaching union has been approached for comment.

The NASUWT spokesperson said: "We have certainly had feedback from members who are concerned about health and safety matters, particularly around attendance monitoring and the related safeguarding of children, as well as first aid arrangements in some school buildings."

The spokesperson added that, in light of Unison refusing to rule out further strike action, that the concerns had been raised directly with the council.

He added: "We have asked the council to address these concerns as a matter of urgency, otherwise, we may need to consider escalation."

Unison regional organser Gillian Bannatyne said: “This shows that teachers know how important the jobs our members do are.

"We have had nothing but a positive reaction from all other staff in schools – be they teachers or members of other unions.

"It doesn’t surprise us that teachers might find that there are safety issues if our members aren’t at work - it is worrying though that management at East Dunbartonshire have ignored those concerns."

Teachers in two of the local authorities schools said registers are only being checked after first and sixth periods so if a young person leaves during the day their absence wouldn’t be noticed until close of play.

It is understood that Mr Bremner was working in Bishopbriggs Academy answering phones.

One member of staff, who asked not to be named, said: "Greg Bremner is not just the boss of the teachers, he is our manager too and I don't know why he thinks he can show the disrespect of doing staff jobs while they are out in the rain and cold on picket lines calling for exactly that - the respect of management.

"We want to be respected in pay but also in our working conditions.

"Greg is strike-breaking, there is no argument about it.

"How are we meant to work for him when that's how he shows what he thinks of our jobs?"

While the GMB and Unite unions called off strike action to allow their members to consider a revised pay offer from Cosla, Unison went ahead with industrial action from Tuesday to Thursday this week.

Johanna Baxter of Unison Scotland had called the revised offer from Cosla "far too little, and way too late" as workers including janitors, cleaners and support staff prepared to walk out.

Calls have been made to First Minister Humza Yousaf to step in and mediate talks as the Scottish Government is ultimately responsible for pay.

A spokesperson for Cosla previously said the latest pay offer was “very strong” and “equates to 10% or £2,006 for the lowest paid at the request of the trade unions”.

Ann Davie, Depute Chief Executive of East Dunbartonshire Council, said: “Head teachers have undertaken risk assessments with relevant trade unions and schools are being supported by central teams and senior leaders.

"The council has robust safeguarding and child protection arrangements and protocols.

"The contingency arrangements which are currently in place during the industrial action are compliant with these.

"All appropriate health and safety and safeguarding of our pupils is being fully addressed and guidelines followed as standard practice."