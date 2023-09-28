The SNP’s Energy Minister has been accused of being at odds with Humza Yousaf’s strategy to wind down the North Sea oil and gas sector.
The confusion comes after the Scottish Government further delayed its energy strategy, initially promised by the spring of 2022, until the summer of 2024.
SNP Energy Minister, Gillian Martin, who has a strong background in the North Sea oil and gas sector, has insisted that “no-one is suggested putting the brakes on oil and gas”, despite the First Minister suggesting a move away from home-grown fossil fuels.
At New York Cliamte Week, the First Minsiter said that Scotland "will transition from being the oil and gas capital of Europe to unleashing our renewable potential and becoming the net zero capital of the world".
Read more: Rosebank: Humza Yousaf accuses Rishi Sunak of 'climate denial'
Ms Martin was speaking as she confirmed the Scottish Government will further delay the energy strategy.
Ms Martin gave no reason for the further delay, but told MSPs the Scottish Government will “work towards the final publication by summer 2024”.
She said that the latest consultation on the draft plans “confirmed broad support for our vision and highlighted the importance of providing policy certainty to enable investment in skills, infrastructure and technologies”.
Ms Martin added: “We will now publish our Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan by next summer, setting out how we intend to create a net zero energy system that delivers affordable, secure and clean energy while benefiting communities across Scotland by providing high-quality jobs and economic opportunities.”
Read more: Revealed: Rishi Sunak's 'false' claim North Sea oil and gas cleaner than imports
The draft strategy proposed a presumption against new oil and gas developments and potentially accelerating the decline of the North Sea sector.
Ms Martin said: “We believe that all future extraction of fossil fuels must be subject to strict climate compatibility and energy security tests.
“Our focus is on meeting our energy security needs, reducing emissions and delivering affordable energy supplies, whilst ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.”
Yesterday, on the back of the Rosebank oil field being granted permission, the First Minister said it was the wrong decision.
He added: “Our future is not in unlimited oil and gas extraction - it is in accelerating our just transition to renewables."
But Ms Martin insisted that “no-one is suggesting that any brakes be put on oil and gas”.
Read more: Analysis: Rosebank: UK Government fails to reap benefits of net zero
But her words have been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives.
Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for net zero, energy and transport, Douglas Lumsden, said: “The statement from the SNP’s Energy Minister – who has thousands of oil and gas jobs in her own constituency – will be given short shrift by the sector.
“They know that this SNP-Green Government have turned their back on them, with Humza Yousaf openly telling people in New York not to invest in our oil and gas industry.
“It is rich therefore to hear Gillian Martin claim that they aren’t putting the brakes on new developments.”
He added: “If the SNP want to show they are serious about standing up for Scotland’s energy needs, then they should stop keep people in the dark about the future plans, which have been delayed yet again.
“Only the Scottish Conservatives are standing up for the North Sea oil and gas industry, in sharp contrast to the reckless SNP-Green government and the Labour Party who want to accelerate when the taps are turned off.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here