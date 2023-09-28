SNP Energy Minister, Gillian Martin, who has a strong background in the North Sea oil and gas sector, has insisted that “no-one is suggested putting the brakes on oil and gas”, despite the First Minister suggesting a move away from home-grown fossil fuels.

At New York Cliamte Week, the First Minsiter said that Scotland "will transition from being the oil and gas capital of Europe to unleashing our renewable potential and becoming the net zero capital of the world".

Ms Martin was speaking as she confirmed the Scottish Government will further delay the energy strategy.

Ms Martin gave no reason for the further delay, but told MSPs the Scottish Government will “work towards the final publication by summer 2024”.

She said that the latest consultation on the draft plans “confirmed broad support for our vision and highlighted the importance of providing policy certainty to enable investment in skills, infrastructure and technologies”.

Ms Martin added: “We will now publish our Energy Strategy and Just Transition Plan by next summer, setting out how we intend to create a net zero energy system that delivers affordable, secure and clean energy while benefiting communities across Scotland by providing high-quality jobs and economic opportunities.”

The draft strategy proposed a presumption against new oil and gas developments and potentially accelerating the decline of the North Sea sector.

Ms Martin said: “We believe that all future extraction of fossil fuels must be subject to strict climate compatibility and energy security tests.

“Our focus is on meeting our energy security needs, reducing emissions and delivering affordable energy supplies, whilst ensuring a just transition for our oil and gas workforce as North Sea resources decline.”

Yesterday, on the back of the Rosebank oil field being granted permission, the First Minister said it was the wrong decision.

He added: “Our future is not in unlimited oil and gas extraction - it is in accelerating our just transition to renewables."

But Ms Martin insisted that “no-one is suggesting that any brakes be put on oil and gas”.

But her words have been criticised by the Scottish Conservatives.

Scottish Conservative shadow secretary for net zero, energy and transport, Douglas Lumsden, said: “The statement from the SNP’s Energy Minister – who has thousands of oil and gas jobs in her own constituency – will be given short shrift by the sector.

“They know that this SNP-Green Government have turned their back on them, with Humza Yousaf openly telling people in New York not to invest in our oil and gas industry.

“It is rich therefore to hear Gillian Martin claim that they aren’t putting the brakes on new developments.”

He added: “If the SNP want to show they are serious about standing up for Scotland’s energy needs, then they should stop keep people in the dark about the future plans, which have been delayed yet again.

“Only the Scottish Conservatives are standing up for the North Sea oil and gas industry, in sharp contrast to the reckless SNP-Green government and the Labour Party who want to accelerate when the taps are turned off.”