The attacker, allegedly a 32-year-old student from the Dutch port city, wore a bulletproof vest as he shot dead a 39-year-old woman and seriously injured her 14-year-old daughter, police chief Fred Westerbeke said.

The gunman then went to the nearby Erasmus Medical Centre, where he shot and killed a 46-year-old male teacher at the academic hospital.

Fires were also started in both locations.

The suspect’s identity has not been released.

No motive has been announced.