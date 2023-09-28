Union members employed by a Scottish soft drinks manufacturer are to strike on Friday, warning the company is “tarnishing its reputation” as industrial action continues.
Unite union members employed by Irn Bru manufacturer AG Barr will take strike action at 12.01am on Friday after stating a pay increase “represents a significant real-terms pay cut”.
Strike action will continue until 12.59pm on the same day.
Staff are to stage a picket line and demonstration outside their employer’s headquarters in Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire.
Andrew Brown, Unite’s industrial officer, said: “This week AG Barr announced that pre-tax profits were up 12.6% to £27.8 million over the first six months of this year.
“We have a cash-rich company with tens of millions sitting in the bank.
“The company refuses to make a fair pay offer despite our members helping to make these massive profits.
“The 5% pay offer on the table represents a significant real-terms pay cut and our members are prepared to fight on to get what they deserve.
“We would urge the company to get back round the table before there is any further escalation in this dispute which is tarnishing its reputation.”
A spokesperson for AG Barr said: “We’re disappointed in the decision by 11 of our Scottish based HGV1 drivers, represented by Unite the union, to take industrial action.
“We made a pay offer that we believe is fair and competitive – in line with what has been agreed with our other employees. We believe we have a responsibility to be fair to everyone.
“We are committed to continuing to work with our trunker and shunter drivers and their trade union representatives to find a positive and constructive resolution.
“We have contingency plans in place to maintain customer service.”
