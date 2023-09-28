However, it has now achieved “100% staffing levels”, declaring that “following The Seaforth’s diverse interventions in the labour market, all 35 positions required to run the business, seven days per week, were occupied during the summer tourist season”.

In April, the Highland hospitality business revealed it had moved to “sidestep” what it describes as a “crippling housing shortage” in the region by purchasing a nearby motel to provide low-rent staff accommodation.

The owner of The Seaforth in Ullapool, J&R Group, said then that it was “facing the reality of not being able to fully open” its popular seafood restaurant, bar and fish and chip shop, citing “the acute lack of affordable homes in the area”.

The business noted yesterday it had “gone a step further” in its staff recruitment and retention efforts by introducing a programme of benefits including online skills training, personal mental health courses, free leisure access and optional half days - a switch which had seen it “rewarded with 100% staffing levels”.

It said: “The change represents stability for the business but also highlights the creativity involved in attracting - and keeping - hospitality staff in the West Highlands.

"Mental wellbeing courses proved hugely popular, with staff also being alerted to opportunities to volunteer and participate in events and classes within the community."

The business added: “The positive recruitment news represents a glimmer of hope, with the tourism and hospitality sector in Scotland continuing to battle serious staffing shrinkages. A summer survey by the Scottish Tourism Alliance said 52% of businesses were still in survival mode, with 31% citing lack of suitable candidates for jobs as a principal factor.”

Recruiting manager Delia Keating said: “We experienced both periods of operation and closure during the really difficult time during the pandemic. Local businesses faced constraints, with limited operating hours and days available.

“At one juncture, we could only operate five days a week due to staffing challenges, despite having the necessary jobs and resources. This presented significant challenges. This situation underscored the importance of our commitment to promoting a healthier work-life balance for our employees.

"We consider our team to be an integral part of our extended family, and this year we've witnessed positive outcomes from this approach in our recruitment efforts. We implemented a comprehensive plan to ensure our staff feel well-supported, rested, and welcomed, which is a core value for us.”