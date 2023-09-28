He also admitted failing to comply with the conditions of his firearms license and was issued with a combined fine of £9,700. His firearms license has been revoked. ​

Another man, Kenneth McClune, aged 61, also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the conditions of his firearms license and was fined £840. His license has also been revoked. ​

Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer John Cowan said: “This illustrates our ongoing commitment to investigating and reporting the persecution of protected wildlife. ​

“We work alongside our partners, such as the SSPCA, RSPB, land-owners and managers, in tackling this type of crime to ensure our wonderful wildlife is safe and able to thrive in the Scottish countryside. ​

“The actions of a few individuals do not reflect the positive steps taken by most land owners and managers to maintain and encourage wildlife in our countryside.”

