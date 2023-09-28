A 54-year-old man has been fined more than £9,000 for killing a protected species and failing to comply with firearms license conditions.
At Dumfries Sheriff Court on Tuesday, David Excell pleaded guilty to deliberately trapping and killing a pine marten at an estate in Stewartry.
He also admitted failing to comply with the conditions of his firearms license and was issued with a combined fine of £9,700. His firearms license has been revoked.
Another man, Kenneth McClune, aged 61, also pleaded guilty to failing to comply with the conditions of his firearms license and was fined £840. His license has also been revoked.
Wildlife Crime Liaison Officer John Cowan said: “This illustrates our ongoing commitment to investigating and reporting the persecution of protected wildlife.
“We work alongside our partners, such as the SSPCA, RSPB, land-owners and managers, in tackling this type of crime to ensure our wonderful wildlife is safe and able to thrive in the Scottish countryside.
“The actions of a few individuals do not reflect the positive steps taken by most land owners and managers to maintain and encourage wildlife in our countryside.”
