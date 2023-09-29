The company has developed two former shop units, next to the pub site, to create a larger customer area, upgraded the bar and installed new toilets.

Wetherspoon, which currently has 57 outlets in Scotland, said the new design retains and enhances the area around the bar, while more intimate spaces for eating and drinking have been added throughout the venue.

A series of reclaimed stained-glass windows form a backdrop and enclose a new staircase accessing additional customer toilets, it said. And new panelling and artworks have been installed within the extension, which has an open plan design with fixed seating to the rear, together with a back-to-back fireplace.

Pub manager Ross Henderson said: “The Sir John Moore is an extremely popular pub and this investment highlights Wetherspoon’s commitment to offering our customers the best possible pub.

“Myself, and my team, are looking forward to welcoming customers back into The Sir John Moore, and we are confident that they will be impressed by the refurbished and larger new-look pub.”

The pub, located a short walk from Central Station, is named after the Glasgow-born soldier Sir John Moore, who is commemorated by the first ever statue to be unveiled in George Square in 1819.