Found near Royal Troon Golf Club, Number 117 is situated on the corner of South Beach and Lochend Road and features sweeping views of Troon beach, period features and a balcony.

The four bedroom home comes with a butler's pantry, drawing room, and stained glass windows has just gone up for sale for the first time in 75 years with Corum Property, listed at £750,000.

Ayrshire native Colin McCrossin, a partner at Corum Property, said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to acquire one of the finest family homes in the Troon area with stunning uninterrupted sea views.

“The home was built by the builder for his own family, and it’s clear to see how he exacted his own standards throughout – the attention to detail is quite something.

“It’s the first time this property has been available on the open market in over 70 years, and its rich history is reflected all throughout the house.”

Read more: Multimillion pound home overlooking Gleneagles golf course to be given away in Omaze draw

The original details of the property have been restored and well maintained by the previous owner, from the "beautiful" stained glass panel in the entrance door, to the original bronze relief above the hallway fireplace, and bespoke panelling in several ground floor rooms.

The property has a spacious panelled reception hallway with two-piece WC and cloak area, bay windowed drawing room, formal dining room, bay windowed morning room, fitted dining kitchen with utility room, Butler’s pantry with original fittings, storeroom and rear hall and larder.

From the reception hallway there is an "elegant" staircase giving access to a generous landing, four double bedrooms and two three-piece bathrooms. One bedroom even features a balcony overlooking Troon beach.

Extensive gardens surround the house to both the front and rear. The south westerly facing front garden is laid to two areas of lawn with chipped pathway and well stocked borders with seasonal plants and shrubs.

More recent updates include gas central heating with a modern Vaillant boiler and secondary glazing for added efficiency.

To enquire about the property, visit corumproperty.co.uk.