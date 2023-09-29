A "stunning" 'B'-listed detached villa with uninterrupted beach views has gone up for sale in Ayrshire for the first time in three quarters of a century.
Scots longing to live by the sea have the once-in-a-generation opportunity to snatch up "one of the most sought after addresses in Troon".
Found near Royal Troon Golf Club, Number 117 is situated on the corner of South Beach and Lochend Road and features sweeping views of Troon beach, period features and a balcony.
The four bedroom home comes with a butler's pantry, drawing room, and stained glass windows has just gone up for sale for the first time in 75 years with Corum Property, listed at £750,000.
Ayrshire native Colin McCrossin, a partner at Corum Property, said: “This is a once in a generation opportunity to acquire one of the finest family homes in the Troon area with stunning uninterrupted sea views.
“The home was built by the builder for his own family, and it’s clear to see how he exacted his own standards throughout – the attention to detail is quite something.
“It’s the first time this property has been available on the open market in over 70 years, and its rich history is reflected all throughout the house.”
Read more: Multimillion pound home overlooking Gleneagles golf course to be given away in Omaze draw
The original details of the property have been restored and well maintained by the previous owner, from the "beautiful" stained glass panel in the entrance door, to the original bronze relief above the hallway fireplace, and bespoke panelling in several ground floor rooms.
The property has a spacious panelled reception hallway with two-piece WC and cloak area, bay windowed drawing room, formal dining room, bay windowed morning room, fitted dining kitchen with utility room, Butler’s pantry with original fittings, storeroom and rear hall and larder.
From the reception hallway there is an "elegant" staircase giving access to a generous landing, four double bedrooms and two three-piece bathrooms. One bedroom even features a balcony overlooking Troon beach.
Extensive gardens surround the house to both the front and rear. The south westerly facing front garden is laid to two areas of lawn with chipped pathway and well stocked borders with seasonal plants and shrubs.
More recent updates include gas central heating with a modern Vaillant boiler and secondary glazing for added efficiency.
To enquire about the property, visit corumproperty.co.uk.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel