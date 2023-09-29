A school bus has overturned in a crash which has caused a "major incident" on the M53 in Merseyside today.
One person has been rushed to hospital suffering "major trauma related injuries" and 50 people are being treated at the scene after the crash on the northbound carriageway near to junction five at Hooton, Cheshire.
North West Ambulance Service declared a major incident after the collision, which it said involved a coach and a car at about 8.30am on Friday morning (September 29).
A spokesperson for the service said: “So far, one female patient has been taken to the hospital, suffering major trauma-related injuries. There are also nearly 50 other patients being assessed at the scene.
"We are working closely with our incident partners to convey people away from the scene as quickly as possible.”
Calday Grange Grammar School, in West Kirby on the Wirral, has confirmed one of its coaches was involved.
The school said in a statement: "We are aware of a situation involving one of our school buses on the motorway earlier today.
"We’re actively gathering details and assisting affected students and their families."
The motorway is currently closed in both directions between junctions 3 and 5.
Merseyside Police said officers were called just about 8am to reports a bus had struck a reservation at junction 5 of the M53.
A large number of emergency services were sent to the scene, including ambulances, advanced paramedics, the Hazardous Area Response Team and a HEMS doctor.
A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said junctions 3-5 of the M53 are closed in both directions.
Merseyside Fire and Rescue Service is currently ensuring the safe removal of passengers and the driver, and North West Ambulance Service is at the scene attending to anyone requiring treatment.
The police spokesperson said: “Motorists are advised to avoid the area and find alternative routes, and we advise people to remain patient while the incident is ongoing.
“Enquiries are ongoing and updates will be issued as soon as possible.”
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage or CCTV is asked to contact Merseyside Police.
Alternatively, call 101 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or via its online form.
