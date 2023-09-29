Troubled gold miner Scotgold Resources has put the majority of its employees on unpaid leave as it holds talks with an administration specialist “as a precautionary measure”.
Scotgold, which employs around 80 people at the Cononish gold and silver mine near Tyndrum, told the stock market this morning that it has taken the step while efforts to secure an emergency funding deal take place.
The miner said the funding talks are “at an advanced stage with confirmatory diligence being undertaken”. But it added: “These have not yet reached final agreement and as such the company is in discussion with an administration specialist as a precautionary measure in the event it cannot secure financing and needs to appoint an administrator”.
The company has now put the majority of its employees on short-term unpaid leave until further notice, allowing it time to focus on the funding talks and “preserve funds to help retain some key trained staff members across mining and plant and maintenance”.
“This care and maintenance team will maintain the company's assets and ensure compliance with statutory, regulatory and environmental reporting obligations for the immediate future,” it added.
The developments are the latest to unfold in a deeply challenging year for the company. It first raised concerns over its ability to continue as a going concern in March when it disclosed that significantly less mineralised ore would be yielded from the Cononish mine than initially envisaged.
It then shifted its mining strategy to make the most of the resource, but while a review has found there are no “fatal flaws” in the mining resource estimate and grade control modelling process, “significant capital investment is required”.
Earlier this month, shares in the company were suspended when it warned there was a “material risk” in may fall into administration. Scotgold declared that it may fail if talks with an unsecured creditor failed to result in agreement over a new payment plan. The company did not disclose the identity of the creditor or the size of the debt.
Scotgold said this morning: “The company is cognisant of its obligations to its creditor base and has accumulated arrears which it is intended will be addressed if a successful re-finance is achieved.
“Nonetheless, a creditor has recently taken action which the board hope to resolve through negotiation of a repayment proposal. Should matters not be successfully resolved this could reduce the timescale to achieve a funding solution and necessitate an administration appointment, which of course it is hoped can be avoided.”
