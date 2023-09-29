Addressing a rally in the Burnbank Centre in Hamilton, Sir Keir said a Labour win would send a message to both the SNP and Tory governments that voters wanted change.

He said the by-election was “hugely important” and the kind Labour had to win, language that no party leader would ordinarily use unless expecting a positive result.

SNP sources candidly admit they expect to lose the seat, with only the margin of defeat in doubt.

Sir Keir told activists: “It’s a big prize here.

“We all know this isn’t just about this constituency. It’s not just about Rutherglen & Hamilton West, is it? It’s about Scotland. It’s about the future of Scotland.

“This will be a milestone if we win this election on the hard road back for Labour to power.

“What an incredible opportunity that we have, that road back to power.”

The by-election was triggered by former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier being ousted in a recall petition for breaking Covid lockdown rules in 2020.

Her majority in 2019 was 5,230, meaning Labour could win on a swing of just 5%.

Labour see a win as a critical test of the party's wider prospects in Scotland and the UK ahead of the general election expected next year, as well as a sign of voters deserting the SNP.

Speaking to the media later, Sir Keir defended recent policy U-turns on the two-child benefit limit and not overturning the licence granted to the massive Rosebank oil field.

He also appeared vague about the SNP’s new independence strategy, which regards winning the most seats at the general election as the mandate for separation talks.

Sir Keir said his position was the same as that of Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar who accused the SNP of flip-flopping on its policy and being in “terminal decline”.

Labour candidate Michael Shanks said the constituency has effectively been without proper representation for three years, since Ms Ferrier broke the lockdown rules.

He said October 5 was a chance for change and showing Labour had a back path to power.

Local primary teacher Eileen Donnelly, a lapsed Labour voter who has returned to the fold, told the crowd: “Michael is the change for this area. We need change.”

She said the SNP’s problems in the health service showed why it shouldn’t be in power.

“If they can’t run the tuck shop, why let them run the school?”

Mr Sarwar said a Labour win in the seat would move the “tectonic plates of Scottish politics”.