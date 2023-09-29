The death is currently being treated as unexplained, the force said.

Enquiries are ongoing.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "Around 10.25am on Friday, 29 September, 2023, we were called to a report of the body of a man being found in the grounds of Victoria Hospital, Hayfield Road, Kirkcaldy.

"The death is currently being treated as unexplained and enquiries are ongoing.

"A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."