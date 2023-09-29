Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson told a press conference there were 54 people on the bus including the driver and Merseyside Fire and Rescue helped passengers escape the debris.

He said: “Sadly, I can confirm that the driver and a 14-year-old schoolgirl have died.

“Two children were taken from the scene to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital.”

A live press conference is being held by three emergency services following the serious road traffic on the M53 in Wirral Merseyside this morning. https://t.co/XdNb2CUsvf — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) September 29, 2023

A number of other patients were taken to surrounding hospitals for treatment to minor injuries, North West Ambulance Service said.

A total of 50 children were transported to a casualty clearing centre at the emergency services training centre in Wallasey, police said.

It is thought the bus was going to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School confirmed one of its school buses was involved.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) later declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.