Merseyside Police Chief Superintendent Graeme Robson told a press conference there were 54 people on the bus including the driver and Merseyside Fire and Rescue helped passengers escape the debris.

The force said a total of 58 people were involved in the incident, including a 15-year-old girl and the bus driver who were both killed.

Merseyside Police have since named teenage girl who died as Jessica Baker.

A police statement said: “Jessica Baker sadly died as a result of the collision on the M53 northbound carriageway earlier today.

“Jessica’s family have requested that their privacy is respected at this time and any updates from them will be issued via Merseyside Police news office as appropriate.”

Four people were taken to hospital – two to Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and two to Arrowe Park Hospital – including a 14-year-old boy who suffered life-changing injuries.

The remaining 52 attended the emergency services training centre, where 39 were discharged with no further treatment and 13 were treated for minor injuries and then released.

Junctions three to five of the M53 will remain closed in both directions for “a considerable time” while inquiries continue.

Local Policing Superintendent Sabi Kaur said: “We would ask anyone who witnessed the collision or believes they have captured something significant to contact us as a matter of urgency.”

It is thought the bus was going to West Kirby all-girls grammar school and Calday Grange all-boys grammar school, also in West Kirby, Merseyside.

Both Calday Grange Grammar School and West Kirby Grammar School confirmed one of its school buses was involved.

Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) later declared major incidents, although Alder Hey later de-escalated.