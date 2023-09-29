A commercial woodland nestled within the “breathtaking landscape” overlooking Loch Voil, Balquhidder and Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park has gone up for sale.
Comprising commercial crops, broadleaves and open ground, Stronavar Woodland lies located some 13 miles from the town of Callander.
Agent Goldcrest LFG note that the location and size of the forest make it “an attractive property with potential for both conservation and commercial purposes”.
Goldcrest LFG said: “Stronvar has considerable appeal with its commanding position overlooking Loch Voil, Balquhidder and hills of the Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park.
“The woodland has undergone extensive restructuring in the past. More recently, the lower ground and eastern boundary have been felled leaving an opportunity for a new purchaser to restock with a commercial crop.
“A large area of Caledonian Scots pine, oak, birch, rowan and aspen planted in 2015 have been supplemented by extensive natural regeneration of native broadleaves and conifers, with the resulting young woodland establishing vigorously.”
Offers of over £260,000 are invited.
