Councillors in North Lanarkshire have voted to close 39 local facilities including community centres, libraries, swimming pools and sports facilities.

The Labour-run council says the move is part of a necessary drive to save money from straitened council budgets but communities are already up in arms about the losses.

Reports from North Lanarkshire Council say some of the facilities are used fewer than 10 times per week.

But locals say some of the bigger-name centres - such as the John Smith pool and Sir Matt Busby sport centre - are vital community hubs.

A pushback is now underway to campaign to save the under-threat facilities.

The Herald has collated a list of each centre and its location.

COMMUNITY CENTRES 
Airdrie
Chapelhall Community Facility 
Rochsoles Community Facility
Airdrie @ Home Community Facility
Caldercruix Community Facility
Glenmavis Community Facility
Plains Community Facility

Bellshill
Holytown Community Facility
Hattonrigg Community Facility
Joe McKay Community Facility

Coatbridge
Calder Community Facility
New Townhead Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed
Shawhead Community Facility

Cumbernauld
Westray Community Facility
The Village Community Facility
Westfield Community Facility

Kilsyth
Burngreen Community Facility

Motherwell
Jerviston Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed
Daisy Park Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed

Northern Corridor
Gartcosh Community Facility

Shotts
Allanton Community Facility

Wishaw
Waterloo Community Facility
Gowkthrapple Community Facility
Netherton Community Facility
Wishawhill Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed

LIBRARIES

Abronhill

Viewpark

Moodiesburn

Stepps

Cleland

New Stevenston

Mobile library service (this includes three vehicles) 

SWIMMING POOLS

Aquatec, Motherwell    

Kilsyth Pool, Kilsyth    

John Smith Pool, Airdrie    

Sir Matt Busby Sports Centre, Bellshill    

Shotts Leisure Centre    

SPORTS FACILITIES

Old Daisy Park Centre, Motherwell    

Keir Hardie Sports Centre, Holytown    

Antonine Sports Hub    

Iain Nicolson Centre, Chryston    

Palacerigg Golf Course, Cumbernauld    

Coatbridge Outdoor Sports Centre/Janet Hamilton Centre    

Lochview Golf Course, Coatbridge    

Birkenshaw Sports Barn, Uddingston
 

 