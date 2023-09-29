Councillors in North Lanarkshire have voted to close 39 local facilities including community centres, libraries, swimming pools and sports facilities.
The Labour-run council says the move is part of a necessary drive to save money from straitened council budgets but communities are already up in arms about the losses.
Reports from North Lanarkshire Council say some of the facilities are used fewer than 10 times per week.
But locals say some of the bigger-name centres - such as the John Smith pool and Sir Matt Busby sport centre - are vital community hubs.
A pushback is now underway to campaign to save the under-threat facilities.
The Herald has collated a list of each centre and its location.
For more on the closures see here.
COMMUNITY CENTRES
Airdrie
Chapelhall Community Facility
Rochsoles Community Facility
Airdrie @ Home Community Facility
Caldercruix Community Facility
Glenmavis Community Facility
Plains Community Facility
Bellshill
Holytown Community Facility
Hattonrigg Community Facility
Joe McKay Community Facility
Coatbridge
Calder Community Facility
New Townhead Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed
Shawhead Community Facility
Cumbernauld
Westray Community Facility
The Village Community Facility
Westfield Community Facility
Kilsyth
Burngreen Community Facility
Motherwell
Jerviston Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed
Daisy Park Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed
Northern Corridor
Gartcosh Community Facility
Shotts
Allanton Community Facility
Wishaw
Waterloo Community Facility
Gowkthrapple Community Facility
Netherton Community Facility
Wishawhill Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed
LIBRARIES
Abronhill
Viewpark
Moodiesburn
Stepps
Cleland
New Stevenston
Mobile library service (this includes three vehicles)
SWIMMING POOLS
Aquatec, Motherwell
Kilsyth Pool, Kilsyth
John Smith Pool, Airdrie
Sir Matt Busby Sports Centre, Bellshill
Shotts Leisure Centre
SPORTS FACILITIES
Old Daisy Park Centre, Motherwell
Keir Hardie Sports Centre, Holytown
Antonine Sports Hub
Iain Nicolson Centre, Chryston
Palacerigg Golf Course, Cumbernauld
Coatbridge Outdoor Sports Centre/Janet Hamilton Centre
Lochview Golf Course, Coatbridge
Birkenshaw Sports Barn, Uddingston
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here