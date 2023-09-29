Reports from North Lanarkshire Council say some of the facilities are used fewer than 10 times per week.

But locals say some of the bigger-name centres - such as the John Smith pool and Sir Matt Busby sport centre - are vital community hubs.

A pushback is now underway to campaign to save the under-threat facilities.

The Herald has collated a list of each centre and its location.

For more on the closures see here.

COMMUNITY CENTRES

Airdrie

Chapelhall Community Facility

Rochsoles Community Facility

Airdrie @ Home Community Facility

Caldercruix Community Facility

Glenmavis Community Facility

Plains Community Facility

Bellshill

Holytown Community Facility

Hattonrigg Community Facility

Joe McKay Community Facility

Coatbridge

Calder Community Facility

New Townhead Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed

Shawhead Community Facility

Cumbernauld

Westray Community Facility

The Village Community Facility

Westfield Community Facility

Kilsyth

Burngreen Community Facility

Motherwell

Jerviston Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed

Daisy Park Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed

Northern Corridor

Gartcosh Community Facility

Shotts

Allanton Community Facility

Wishaw

Waterloo Community Facility

Gowkthrapple Community Facility

Netherton Community Facility

Wishawhill Community Facility - not closing but is to be repurposed

LIBRARIES

Abronhill

Viewpark

Moodiesburn

Stepps

Cleland

New Stevenston

Mobile library service (this includes three vehicles)

SWIMMING POOLS

Aquatec, Motherwell

Kilsyth Pool, Kilsyth

John Smith Pool, Airdrie

Sir Matt Busby Sports Centre, Bellshill

Shotts Leisure Centre

SPORTS FACILITIES

Old Daisy Park Centre, Motherwell

Keir Hardie Sports Centre, Holytown

Antonine Sports Hub

Iain Nicolson Centre, Chryston

Palacerigg Golf Course, Cumbernauld

Coatbridge Outdoor Sports Centre/Janet Hamilton Centre

Lochview Golf Course, Coatbridge

Birkenshaw Sports Barn, Uddingston

