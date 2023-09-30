Only two-thirds of Scottish self-catering operators have applied for a new licence, a survey reveals.
With less than 24 hours to go before the law goes live, a new snap survey from the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers (ASSC) "paints a bleak picture as numerous small businesses are poised to leave the tourism accommodation market due to the Scottish Government’s onerous short-term let licensing rules".
The poll of 1367 respondents showed that a third of operators have still not applied for a licence, citing "the complex regulatory burden, and the high costs involved".
By October 1, all short-term lets – including self-caterers, guest houses, and B&B owners, as well as those who let out a room in their own homes or when they are on holiday – have to apply for a licence to continue operating.
The law has been introduced to tackle the rise in unregulated Airbnb-style short-term lets in Scotland including pressures on housing and anti-social behaviour.
The ASSC poll highlighted that 61% of respondents have applied for a licence overall, but this reduces to 34% in Glasgow and 42% in Edinburgh.
Fiona Campbell, chief executive of the ASSC, said:"“Sadly, Humza Yousaf has stuck his head in the sand and decided not to listen to the thousands of businesses which are under threat thanks to this onerous scheme.
"The numerous warnings from across the sector have fallen on deaf ears.
"The ASSC still contends that the regulations remain unfit for purpose and will wreak untold damage on Scottish tourism and our reputation as a welcoming place to visit and do business."
She added: "Thousands of jobs remain at risk in the heart of our tourist economy – self-catering and B&Bs – and that’s before we even consider the impact on related tourism and hospitality industries that rely on their guest spend.
"There’s still time pause and reflect on the mess that this legislation is creating, it will be much more difficult to unpick once the damage has been done."
Mr Yousaf urged operators to get licensed in response to an earlier call and added: "We have also been clear that we will evaluate application levels and other implementation issues in early 2024."
