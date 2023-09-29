A 66-year-old woman was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, where she died on Friday.



A 20-year-old man, the cyclist, was also taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh to be checked over and later discharged.

Police enquiries into the incident are ongoing.



Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick, of Edinburgh’s road policing unit, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at what is a difficult time for them.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”