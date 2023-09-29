The property home to the Tarbet Hotel spans four centuries. Many of the hotel’s rooms offer views of the loch, with its facilities including a restaurant, bar and several lounges which regularly play host to live entertainment from local bands and musicians.

David Tracey, managing director of Manorview, said: “Manorview are delighted to be the new custodians of The Tarbet Hotel. The venue is in such an iconic and beautiful part of Scotland, and we are excited to contribute to the growth and success of Argyll & Bute’s vibrant tourism sector.

"Our main priority is getting to know the hotel, the existing team, and our local communities and neighbours. And in time, as with all Manorview venues, we look forward to investing in this iconic property.”

Gary Witham, director in Christie & Co’s Scottish hospitality team, who acted for the seller, said: “We are delighted to announce that the Tarbet Hotel will be joining Manorview’s growing portfolio of hotel and leisure businesses.

“The property is one of the 33 leisure-focused hotels positioned in leading resort and leisure destinations across England, Scotland, and Wales, that we are currently marketing on behalf of Coast & Country, which have received very strong interest to date. A number of these assets remain available, and we invite any interested parties to get in touch.”