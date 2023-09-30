He said an SNP win would "force the Westminster establishment to listen" and warn Keir Starmer that Scotland rejected his "pro-austerity and pro-Brexit politics”.

The SNP have attacked Labour relentlessly during the by-election over its refusal to reverse Brexit and its acceptance of Tory policies such as the two-child benefit limit.

Labour say that is because the SNP can’t defend their record after 16 years in power.

The SNP have been trailing since the outset in the seat, which is Mr Yousaf’s first big electoral test since becoming party leader in March.

The by-election was triggered by the misconduct of former SNP MP Margaret Ferrier, and the party has also had to contend with senior figures being arrested and released without charge as part of the long-running police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and Scottish leader Anas Sarwar both talked up the importance of the result at a rally in Hamilton yesterday, suggesting they expect to win.

Labour would need a swing of just 5% to overturn the SNP’s 2019 majority of 5,230.

Despite gloom in the SNP about its supporters staying home, Mr Yousaf will join candidate Katy Loudon on the last weekend of campaigning and insist she can still triumph.

He said: “Right now, people are paying the price for Westminster’s cost of living crisis and deserve politicians like Katy Loudon who will stand up for the proper support they deserve.

“The SNP is fighting for meaningful policies to help people through this crisis like an energy rebate and tax relief for mortgage holders - both of which Starmer’s man in Scotland has refused to back.

“True to form, Labour is taking this the people of Rutherglen and Hamilton West for granted by believing they will accept Starmer’s pathetic offering of the Tory status quo.”

He went on: “The SNP has never, and will never, take a single vote for granted – I am proud to share our positive vision for Scotland with voters throughout this campaign.

“People deserve better. Only an SNP MP can be trusted to stand up for the priorities of local families and stand against Westminster austerity.

“An SNP win next Thursday will force the Westminster establishment to listen and send Keir Starmer a message that Scotland rejects his pro-austerity and pro-Brexit politics.

“This by-election is a chance to make clear that we will not allow Scotland’s interests to be ignored by Westminster.”