The Ruby Hotels development, across the former Next, Zara and Russell and Bromley stores, is expected to be the largest single investment on the street since the Johnnie Walker Whisky Experience opened in 2021.

READ MORE: 'Total demolition' for shop on famous Scottish street

The unlisted building that housed Next, an office and retail block dating from 1971, will be demolished, as “it is not considered to have a positive relationship with the street”.

The former Next, middle, is to be demolished under the plans (Image: Hunter REIM/Ruby Hotels/3D Reid)

The proposals “include the total demolition of the 1970s building - 107-108 Princes Street - together with the removal and replacement of structural elements in the historic structures - 104-106 Princes Street [B-listed] - which are no longer of historic interest or are considered structurally unsound”.

READ MORE: Edinburgh Princes Street hotel plan unveiled

The former Zara store was an 1875-built hotel that was converted to retail in the 20th century, while the former Russell and Bromley store at 106 is a late 18th former townhouse, also changed to shops in the last century.

The plan from Hunter REIM and Ruby Hotels, along with architect 3D Reid, has been “subject to a significant public engagement”.

READ MORE: Luxury hotel plans unveiled

A council planning document that recommended planning permission is granted states: "The proposals are acceptable in principle and are of an acceptable design.

"The proposals do not result in an unacceptable impact to neighbouring amenity, flooding, biodiversity, and archaeology, and do not raise concerns regarding transportation."

Councillors will make a decision on the application on Wednesday.