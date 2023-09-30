READ MORE: Demolition would be sad end to grand old landmark's woe

Graham + Sibbald noted The Tavern, formerly the St Johnstone Tavern and then Scaramouche, “is an institution serving the drouthy residents of Perth since 1843”, observing it would be suited to a “hands-on operator”.

It declared the pub “offers a great business opportunity for the right tenant to make the most of the large footfall on South Street, in Perth city centre”.

The property agent said: “This pub is a true gem. Offering a charming turnkey operation, the business benefits from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele. The Tavern is [a] well-known establishment in Perth and beyond, offering an excellent range of drinks and warm, hearty pub grub.

“The pub offers a large open-plan bar seating area on the ground floor with a small upstairs private dining room, which can accommodate 12 covers, and a fully-fitted commercial kitchen. The Tavern boasts a warm inviting atmosphere [with a] seamless blend [of] traditional features with modern fixtures and fitting, making it attractive to a wide range of customers.”

Martin Sutherland, licensed trade and business agent with Graham + Sibbald, said: “We are delighted to be marketing The Tavern in Perth. This pub is an institution in Perth that already has an established reputation and client base. The pub needs a hands-on operator who can take the established business and develop it further.”