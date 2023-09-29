The family of an experienced hillwalker who has been missing for weeks in Glen Coe have issued an appeal to find him.
Father-of-three Charlie Kelly, 56, a forensic psychologist in the Scottish Prison Service, has been hiking in the Scottish mountains every weekend for most of his adult life.
He went to Glencoe alone on September 6, and had contact with his long-term partner the following day.
Mr Kelly, from Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, was reported missing on September 8 and a search was launched by the RAF and mountain rescue teams.
His backpack was found on September 9. A search has continued at weekends carried out mostly by volunteers.
READ MORE: Search to trace missing hillwalker last seen in Glencoe area
The oranges he had packed were missing, and walkers were asked to keep an eye out for orange peel which could indicate where Mr Kelly might be.
Mr Kelly was wearing a dark green, fleece top; dark grey, combat-style trousers and a black, waterproof jacket when he went missing.
His daughter, Matilda Williams-Kelly, 24, said: “He loves hillwalking, he loves nature and the outdoors, and he is very aware of the dangers in hillwalking and doing that kind of thing.
“My dad meant to come off the hill.”
A statement from Mr Kelly’s children said: “Charlie Kelly’s children, partner, family, friends and loved ones would like to thank everyone that has been, and continue to be, involved in finding him safely.
“We want to thank the Glencoe Mountain rescue team, Fort William police department, the RAF, the volunteer rescue teams, and the dog rescue teams that have given their time and energy in locating our dad. We cannot thank you enough for your efforts.
“Charlie is an experienced hillwalker, who has been climbing hills and Munros most weekends throughout his adult life, both in groups and on his own.
“We don’t know yet what happened to him, but we do know it was uncharacteristic for him to not return home.
“Charlie has three adult children and a long-term partner, as well as extensive family and friends who are all concerned for his safety. The family asks that Charlie’s privacy is respected during this time.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Charlie remains a missing person and inquiries continue to trace him.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here