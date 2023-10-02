Karen Meechan, chief executive of ScotlandIS, said: "Given that, as recently as 2019, 89% of organisations recycled less than 10% of their IT (information technology) hardware, it is clear that the need for change in our sector is urgent.

“We’re increasingly relying on tech in our day-to-day lives, so it’s vital that those building and maintaining the programmes we use are doing so in the most sustainable way possible.”

She added: “What’s more, as a huge sector that is one of the biggest users of technology itself, we simply must be cognisant of the changes we can make to mitigate our impact on the environment in our working lives. This course is all about making sure that businesses are fully equipped to reach their own net zero targets as well as those of the countries they operate in.”

Designed and built by Scottish company Jump Digital in partnership with the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, the climate solutions accelerator course is a blend of science, policy insights and practical solutions aimed at helping businesses lead in the fight against climate change.

The two-hour online programme helps business leaders and staff navigate market dynamics, identify customer behaviours, respond to regulations and drive innovation, and is accredited by the University of Strathclyde.

Mike Robinson, chief executive of the Royal Scottish Geographical Society, said: “Every industry needs to know about climate solutions, not just because we need everyone to play a part in helping to tackle the crisis but also because it will shape so much of future trade, legislation and resource availability - so it is becoming essential knowledge for any business.

“The tech sector has a particular responsibility with 10% of global emissions and growing. ICT is so increasingly essential to modern life that we need to ensure it is set on the right path to maximise the right innovation and investment and make the next decade as smooth as possible for its continued development, but also to avoid the radical transition necessary in more established industries.”

ScotlandIS represents more than 1,000 digital technology companies employing around 60,000 staff.